The MIAA statewide girls hockey pairings were released Friday night.
The top 32 teams in each of the state's two divisions, based on the MIAA power rankings system, qualified for the tournament. Teams outside of the top 32 that had a .500 record or better also qualified.
Both the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover (10-8-2) co-op team and Newburyport (10-8-2) qualified in Division 1. HPNA is the No. 9 seed and will host Mansfied in the first round, while the Clippers are seeded No. 28 and will travel to Acton-Boxborough. There is no start time or date for either game.
Here are the complete girls hockey pairings for divisions that include local teams.
Division 1
Seedings: 1. Austin Prep (22-0); 2. Arlington (18-1-1); 3. NDA Hingham (10-5-4); 4. St. Mary's (12-7-3); 5. Acton-Boxborough (15-4-3); 6. Shrewsbury (13-6-1); 7. Bishop Feehan (11-6-3); 8. Nauset (13-4-3); 9. HPNA (10-8-2); 10. Hingham (11-10-1); 11. Methuen (8-8-4); 12. Bishop Stang (11-7-2); 13. Bishop Fenwick (9-9-2); 14. Pope Francis (12-7-1); 15. Peabody (15-4-1); 16. Winthrop (17-0-1); 17. Longmeadow (7-7-1); 18. Whitman-Hanson (11-9); 19. Quincy/North Quincy (12-8); 20. Plymouth South (10-9-1);
21. Billerica (10-10); 22. Stoneham (8-11-1); 23. Newton North (4-13-3); 24. Mansfield (3-15-1); 25. Reading (8-11-1); 26. Arlington Catholic (4-15-1); 27. Auburn (12-6); 28. NEWBURYPORT (10-8-2); 29. Wayland (9-9-2); 30. Beverly (9-9-2); 31. Marblehead (8-12); 32. Ursuline (4-12-3)
Local First Round Games
Mansfield at Haverhill, TBD
Newburyport at Acton-Boxborough, TBD
