The MIAA statewide girls lacrosse pairings were released on Friday.
The top 32 teams in each of the state’s four divisions, based on the MIAA power rankings system, qualified for the tournament. Teams outside of the top 32 that had a .500 record or better also qualified.
After a dominant regular season, CAL Kinney champion Newburyport (17-1) is the No. 1 seed in Division 3. The Clippers made the state semifinal last spring, and will start their run this time around hosting the winner of No. 32 Notre Dame (Worcester) vs. No. 33 Hopedale on Thursday at 6 p.m. Elsewhere, Pentucket (11-4) is the No. 5 seed in Division 3 and will host No. 28 Dedham in the first round. A date and time for the game has not yet been announced.
In Division 4, Triton (8-10) earned the No. 11 seed and will host No. 22 St. John Paul II on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Georgetown (5-13) also qualified as the division's No. 17 seed, and will travel to No. 16 Nipmuc on Wednesday for its first round game (4 p.m.).
Here are the complete girls lacrosse pairings for divisions that include local teams.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. NEWBURYPORT (17-1); 2. Medfield (15-3); 3. Bromfield (16-1); 4. Weston (14-6); 5. PENTUCKET (11-4); 6. Foxborough (12-5); 7. Norwell (12-8); 8. Cohasset (13-3); 9. Old Rochester (18-2); 10. Austin Prep (12-8); 11. Hanover (9-7); 12. Apponequet (13-5); 13. Essex North Shore (16-2); 14. Swampscott (10-6); 15. Fairhaven (10-8); 16. Pembroke (5-13); 17. North Reading (11-9); 18. Arlington Catholic (13-7);
19. North Middlesex (8-11); 20. Shawsheen Valley (13-2); 21. Bishop Fenwick (8-10); 22. Middleborough (7-10); 23. Dighton Rehoboth (9-8); 24. Dennis-Yarmouth (7-13); 25. Norton (9-11); 26. Cardinal Spellman (7-13); 27. Bishop Stang (1-16); 28. Dedham (4-13); 29. St. Marys (7-12-1); 30. Malden Catholic (7-13); 31. Lowell Catholic (11-9); 32. Notre Dame (9-10); 33. Hopedale (11-8); 34. Greater Lowell Tech (9-9); 35. Hoosac Valley (12-4); 36. Lee (10-6)
Local First Round Games
Thursday, June 9
No. 32 Notre Dame vs. No. 33 Hopedale winner at No. 1 Newburyport, 6 p.m.
TBD
No. 28 Dedham at No. 5 Pentucket, TBD
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Manchester-Essex (15-2); 2. Sandwich (17-1); 3. Dover-Sherborn (11-9); 4. Nantucket (15-4); 5. Ipswich (9-7); 6. Hamilton-Wenham (11-7); 7. Cape Cod Academy (13-3); 8. Mashpee (18-4); 9. Mount Greylock (16-3); 10. Tyngsborough (17-1); 11. TRITON (8-10); 12. Monomoy (13-5); 13. Medway (6-12); 14. Tahanto (13-3); 15. Archbishop Williams (15-5); 16. Nipmuc (15-5); 17. GEORGETOWN (5-13); 18. Littleton (10-8);
19. Hull (14-6); 20. South Hadley (11-6); 21. Watertown (7-13); 22. St. John Paul II (8-11); 23. Granby (10-8); 24. Lynnfield (5-13); 25. Seekonk (6-9); 26. Advanced Math & Science (14-4); 27. Wahconah (8-9); 28. Bourne (8-12); 29. Winthrop (8-10); 30. Lunenburg (7-9); 31. Mystic Valley (11-7); 32. Stoneham (3-15); 33. Blackstone Valley (11-7); 34. Abington (10-8); 35. Tri-County (11-9); 36. Hampshire (11-8); 37. Upper Cape Cod (11-8)
Local First Round Games
Tuesday, June 7
No. 22 St. John Paul at No. 11 Triton, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
No. 17 Georgetown at No. 16 Nipmuc, 5 p.m.
