The MIAA statewide girls tennis pairings were released on Wednesday.
The top 32 teams in each of the state’s four divisions, based on the MIAA power rankings system, qualified for the tournament. Teams outside of the top 32 that had a .500 record or better also qualified.
After a dominant regular season, Newburyport (15-2) earned the No. 1 seed in Division 3. The Clippers will be off until Monday, when they host the winner of No. 32 Wilmington and No. 33 Notre Dame Academy in the first round at 4 p.m. Both Pentucket and Triton fell just short of qualifying for the tournament.
In Division 4, Amesbury (3-13) is the No. 25 seed and will be at No. 8 Sturgis Charter West in the first round on Monday at 4 p.m.
Here are the complete girls tennis pairings for divisions that include local teams.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. NEWBURYPORT (15-2); 2. Weston (10-5); 3. Austin Prep. (20-0); 4. Medfield (14-3); 5. Fairhaven (16-2); 6. Martha's Vineyard (17-1); 7. Foxborough (15-2); 8. North Reading (15-5); 9. Norwell (15-3); 10. Whitinsville Christian (19-0); 11. Old Rochester Reg. (10-4); 12. Wayland (5-10); 13. Dover-Sherborn (11-7); 14. Pembroke (11-8); 15. Middleborough (13-7); 16. Cape Cod Acad. (5-9); 17. Swampscott (8-10); 18. Boston Latin Acad. (10-5);
19. Watertown (7-13); 20. Academy of Notre Dame (7-10); 21. Malden Catholic (8-5); 22. Hanover (4-12); 23. Belchertown (11-7); 24. Apponequet Reg. (6-12); 25. Groton-Dunstable (11-7); 26. Dighton-Rehoboth (6-8); 27. Pope Francis Prep. (12-4); 28. Cardinal Spellman (7-10); 29. Ashland (5-11); 30. Hudson (9-7); 31. Norton (5-13); 32. Wilmington (1-15); 33. Notre Dame Academy - Worcester (9-7); 34. Auburn (9-8)
Local First Round Games
Monday, June 6
No. 33 Notre Dame Academy vs. No. 32 Wilmington winner at No. 1 Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Hamilton-Wenham (18-0); 2. Wareham (21-0); 3. Lynnfield (13-5); 4. Monomoy Reg. (15-3); 5. St. John Paul II (19-1); 6. Manchester Essex Reg. (11-7); 7. Cohasset (11-3); 8. Sturgis Charter West (11-2); 9. Lee (15-2); 10. Lenox (14-4); 11. Bourne (10-8); 12. Mount Greylock Reg. (12-5); 13. Ipswich (6-8); 14. Rockport (7-8); 15. Hopedale (9-6); 16. Bromfield (15-1); 17. Seekonk (9-7); 18. Quaboag Reg. (15-);
19. Nantucket (5-9); 20. Archbishop Williams (9-7); 21. Uxbridge (14-4); 22. Westport (8-6); 23. Sutton (11-7); 24. Greenfield (13-1); 25. Amesbury (3-13); 26. Abington (9-8); 27. Stoneham (2-14); 28. Millis (10-8); 29. Winthrop (8-7); 30. Advanced Math & Science Acad. (9-9); 31. Sandwich (5-13); 32. Frontier Reg. (12-6); 33. Mohawk Trail (15-3); 34. Clinton (16-4); 35. St. Mary - Westfield (15-4); 36. Leicester (11-8); 37. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion (9-8); 38. David Prouty (8-8)
Local First Round Games
Monday, June 6
No. 25 Amesbury at No. 8 Sturgis Charter West, 4 p.m.
