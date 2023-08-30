Both some old friends and new faces made an impact for the Newburyport golf team in its season-opener on Tuesday.
Seniors Colby Arel and Mason Childs returned in good form, scoring 23 and 21 stableford points, respectively, to lead the Clippers to a 131-114 win over Hamilton-Wenham. But the team also got a nice boost from hotshot freshman Jack Oreal, who joined along with 23 points in his high school debut. Oreal, who attended middle school at St. John’s Prep but returned to his hometown for high school, has spent the past couple of summers tearing up the New England Junior PGA Tour, and this summer reached the No. 1 rank out of 171 golfers in the 14-15 Division.
Newburyport now gears up for a big matchup against Georgetown on Thursday.
Royals score big, but fall
Fresh off one of the better seasons in program history a year ago, Georgetown enters 2023 with higher expectations, but the roster to meet them.
And the Royals certainly showed that in their season-opener on Tuesday, scoring a solid 130 stableford points led by returning Daily News All-Star Will Sorensen (26) and freshman Ty Southall (25). Unfortunately, the Royals played a North Reading team that may be the best in the league and fell, 155-130.
Leo Romanski (36), Jason Curran (33) and Isabel Brozena (28) led the Hornets.
Triton downed by M-E
After losing five Daily News All-Stars — including two-time MVP Ricky Gardella — along with a sixth key senior to graduation, you knew there were going to be a lot of new faces for Triton this fall.
With the program’s pedigree, the Vikings will certainly be competitive. But the season did open on Tuesday with a 106-85 setback to Manchester-Essex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.