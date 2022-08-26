If you can believe it, the fall sports regular season starts on Monday.
Did your summer go by too quick? Because mine sure did!
While the golf season will start us off next week, every other sport will thankfully wait until after Labor Day to officially kick off.
Still, the rising storm is quickly drawing closer.
So before the festivities begin, here are three storylines to watch, and that excite me, as we quickly approach the start of the new school year.
1. Who emerges in field hockey?
You could make a case that in 2021, the best field hockey league in the entire state was the CAL.
Don’t believe me?
The league saw 10 of its 11 teams make a state tournament, two teams make the quarterfinals (Triton, Lynnfield), two other teams advance to the semifinals (Pentucket, Manchester-Essex) and one team make a run to a state title game (Ipswich).
It’ll be tough to surpass, but this year the league should be just as good.
So who will emerge from the gauntlet?
Reigning Kinney champion Pentucket — fresh off the greatest season in program history — still has plenty of talent returning in Reese Gallant, Haley Dwight and Katherine Flaherty, and runner-up Triton could have the best defense in the league with Natalie Indingaro, Neila Jones and Sammy Kelly in front of sophomore goalie Sophia Chapman. But look out for perennially-strong Newburyport to reclaim the CAL Kinney crown the program won in 2020. Lilly Ragusa, Delaney Woekel and Rita Cahalane will power the Clipper offense, and Jane Mettling is slated to be back as the team’s starting goalie.
And in the Baker, both Georgetown and Amesbury showed plenty of growth last season that should carry over this fall. It’ll be tough to surplant Ipswich and Manchester-Essex at the top of the division, but a state tourney run should be in the cards for all five of our Daily News area teams.
2. Port and Pentucket XC both state champion hopefuls
The Newburyport boys cross country program is the model of consistency.
So, pardon me for not really going out on a limb here, and predicting that the Clippers will win their fifth straight CAL Kinney title. Despite losing Daily News All-Star runners in Nathan Barry, Sam Walker, T.J. Carleo and Andrew Lasson, MVP Bradford Duchesne will be returning to lead the charge to a hopeful sixth straight Division 2B Sectional championship, along with Matt Murray and Aimon Fadil. Plus, if you’ve been looking at recent road race results, it looks like an infusion of young talent is on the way.
And on the girl’s side, Pentucket should seriously contend for a state title.
After finishing second at the Division 2 State Meet last year, the Panthers should have three of their top-5 runners returning in Daily News All-Stars Kaylie Dalgar, Audrey Conover and Libby Murphy. A rising-junior, Dalgar placed 17th overall at D2 States last year (19:20.2) and is itching to crack that top-10 this fall.
3. Ongoing QB Battles?
To be perfectly clear, I have no rooting interest when it comes to our local high school sports teams — and especially when it comes to local “position battles.” As most of you know, at the high school level it’s more about how strong the team is collectively rather than any individual player.
I just enjoy getting to know our local athletes throughout the school year, and want to see them all succeed.
I enjoy being a nerd about high school sports.
So, yeah, when it comes to who the quarterbacks of our local teams will be, my interest gets piqued.
Reigning CAL champion Amesbury should once again be at the top of the league, and it’ll most likely get its stiffist competition for the title from North Reading. Daily News All-Stars Henry O’Neill, Nick Marden and Luke Arsenault should all be back, and rising-junior Michael Sanchez showed a lot of breakaway speed in his limited carries last fall. Still, Sanchez should step in nicely to fill the void left by Arsenault, who is a strong candidate to shift into the QB role.
In Newburyport, it’s definitely not going to be easy to replace the dual-threat ability that Finn Sullivan brought to the table. Rising-junior Sean Miles got a handful of spot-snaps under center last fall and completed 3-of-4 passes for 28 yards and a touchdown. Similarly, Pentucket will be looking to replace what Daily News MVP Chase Dwight brought with both his arm and his legs. Rising-junior Caleb Mesiner is a candidate to take that role, as last year he got some run and completed 4-of-7 passes for 49 yards.
There should be no secret in Byfield, however.
Rising-senior Max Ciaramitaro was the starting QB for Triton last fall, and was an excellent competitor in the role. Top targets Dylan Watson, Jared Leonard and Dominic Cardillo have graduated out, but guys like Cole Piaseczynski, Ethan Tate, Jayden Torres and Nathan Miller should be back to give Ciaramitaro plenty of options.
