After a season-opening win a week ago, the Governor's Academy football team couldn't keep it rolling, falling to a perennially strong Buckingham Browne and Nichols program, 43-26, on Saturday.
BB&N jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, but Governor's got on the board when quarterback Triston Aboud kept it himself for an eight-yard score. Then right before halftime, Kristian Pothel took an end-around and tossed it to Charles Williams to make it a 21-12 game at the break.
But BB&N took control in the third.
Arizona-commit Tyler Martin punched in a 1-yard run, and minutes later Bo MacCormack broke off a 41-yard touchdown run. Just a freshman, MacCormack rushed for 172 yards and a pair of TDs on 25 carries.
Aboud added his second TD of the day on a four-yard run, and Owen Umansky added an 8-yard rushing score for Governor's on the final play of the game.
Governor's Academy will host Brooks School on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
