The results, quite frankly, haven’t come as too big of a surprise for Grace Chandler and the Newburyport girls ski team.
Both she and coach Terence Hartford expected her to come in and compete near the top of the North Shore Ski League this winter, and that’s exactly what the standout Clipper freshman has done.
With one race left in the regular season, Chandler currently sits in fourth in the individual league standings and is just three points shy of second. and with the top 16 advancing to the state championship meet in a couple of weeks, she is well on her way to proving that she’s already one of the fastest skiers around.
So yeah, not a bad start at all to your high school skiing career.
“It’s been really fun, it’s a really good group of people,” said Chandler. “I kind of had an idea that I’d do well because I had come from racing in New Hampshire, which is different than some of the people here who just ski regularly for fun.”
Skiing has been a part of Chandler’s life for as long as she can remember.
Her parents first got her out onto the slopes when she was just 2 years old, and for the past six years she’s been racing competitively and having a ton of success with the Mount Washington Valley Ski Team. A three-sport athlete, she also played for the Newburyport JV soccer team in the fall and will be playing lacrosse in the spring.
But, skiing certainly has a special place in her heart.
“I just really enjoy the feeling of finishing a race,” said Chandler. “There’s not much like it. and I really like slalom, too. That’s probably my favorite.”
Chandler didn’t necessarily have her best day of the year in the league’s first race of the season back in early January, finishing eighth in 24.96.
However, all she’s done since is improve.
She took seventh in the second meet of the year, then had two straight second-place finishes in a row before she won her first race on Monday in 25.40. She followed with a fifth-place finish at Wednesday’s meet, and is now gearing up for the Interscholastic Race on Feb. 16 at Bradford Ski Resort.
But winning that first race — something the program will get used to over the coming years — was a thrill she won’t forget.
“She’s doing great,” said Hartford, whose son, Henry, is a top skier for the Haverhill/Pentucket co-op team. “Grace is a ski racer, and she’s trying to win out there.
“A lot of times, especially in a league like this, you have kids that have ski raced for a lot of their lives. But a lot of the league hasn’t raced before and is out here just trying to improve their skiing and get more comfortable with the sport. So I’m not surprised at how well Grace is doing. I saw her train and knew she was going to be one of the fastest skiers in the league.”
While the Clippers (0-10) haven’t had too much success as a team this winter, Chandler is certainly giving the program eyes for a bright future. Junior Lily Chorebanian, who is currently in 19th in the individual league standings, has been having a good year as well.
And help is reportedly on the way.
Chandler’s younger sister, Emily, is a talented skier herself who is in the seventh grade and competes with the Wildcat Ski Team. Emily also has a handful of Newburyport classmates who compete with her, so in a couple of years the Clippers may be turning into a powerhouse on the slopes.
“Hopefully in a couple years we’ll be really good,” said Chandler. “But we’ve been having a lot of fun this year.”
