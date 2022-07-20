BEVERLY (July 18) – Boasting a new title sponsor, the 2nd annual Soall Viet Kitchen Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross returns to Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach on Saturday, Sept. 10, drawing hundreds of racers, including members of the US national team.
“While we have over two decades of experience in putting on over 30 bike racing events, last year's Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross was sort of a test event,” said promoter PaulBoudreau of Beverly. “Now that we know a quality event can be held at the venue, we'll make some changes to improve the experience.”
Among those changes will be tweaks to the seaside course “to improve the flow,” said Boudreau. “While amazing, last year's course really packed a lot of features into the first half of the course. This year's course will spread features like sand and hills so these features are better distributed.”
“I've always wanted to bring a cyclocross event to Beverly and had looked at a couple of potential sites. When looking at Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach, I knew we had an amazing venue,” he continued. “I asked two friends – one a cyclocross national champion, the other a designer who has worked on several national championship courses – to look at the venue with a critical eye. Both agreed that the venue is spectacular.”
Another change is the event’s new title sponsor, with Beverly’s Soall Viet Kitchen taking top billing. Soall co-owner Sa Nguyen said she was introduced to bike racing “a few years ago and I just fell in love with the community behind it. I was more impressed with the hard work and dedication that goes behind every race.”
Nguyen and Soall Viet Kitchen took the first step toward supporting the event at last year’s inaugural Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross event, signing on as a food vendor.
“When Paul shared his long-term vision for the Gran Prix Beverly, it couldn’t be more perfect. It was as if the stars were aligned,” she said. “I told Paul then that I would love to be a part that vision and felt our values were in line with building community and nourishing the body and mind.”
The Gran Prix Beverly and its predecessor – the Gran Prix of Gloucester – have always attracted a strong field of racers, including numerous national champions. This year, the event will offer another bonus for spectators, with USA Cycling’s Cyclocross National Team members competing.
Beverly native Jesse Anthony, a 7-time national cyclocross champion and currently the mountain bike and cyclocross director for USA Cycling, said Beverly and the North Shore always will have a special place in his cycling soul.
“Every time I get the chance to ride back at home, I'm reminded how fortunate I was to grow up in a place with so many fun, quiet and beautiful places to ride,” said Anthony. “Additionally, there is such a strong cycling culture in that area, and the local clubs and riders were incredibly supportive to me in my development years."
Cyclocross is a race-specific cycling discipline that blends road racing, mountain biking, and cross-country running on a twisting, convoluted course.
“All cycling can be fun,” said Beverly course designer Tom Stevens. “Cyclocross is at the pointy end where there is real competition and a picnic casual feel at the same time. As a spectator you can actually see the event transpire. It's fun and goofy and really hard, all at the same time. It's the perfect introduction to the cycling affliction."
For Beverly's Fiona Land, an amateur racer with Pedal Power Training, cyclocross “is a little bit of everything that I love about riding bikes – a crazy intense workout, an eccentric skill set, a community of friends, and a whole lot of fun.”
Since the course is laid out in a confined area, cyclocross is considered the most spectator-friendly of all bike racing disciplines, with crowds typically lining the route, often coming within inches of the racers as they charge by.
Interested in racing yourself?
This year, the Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross is adding several new race categories, including a junior, single-speed, and citizen events.
“The citizen's category race is for anyone who has never raced before,” said Boudreau. “It will be a shorter race to give people a taste of what cyclocross is all about. We're looking for all types of people to try this race."
The Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross boasts seven categories, including Amateur Men (noon), Citizen’s Men and Women (1 p.m.), Junior and Singlespeed (1:30 p.m.), Masters Men (2:30 p.m.), Women (4 p.m.), Elite Men (5 p.m.). A special Kids Parade/Race will be held at 3:30 p.m. For information, including photographs, contact race director Paul Boudreau at paul@granprixbeverly.com. The event's web site is www.gpb-cx.com.
