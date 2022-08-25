Kyle Greenler knows the power of a good letter.
When the former Georgetown baseball star entered his name into the transfer portal in mid-April, following a successful four-year career at Division 1 Elon University, he got a bunch of immediate hits. Schools like Duke, Alabama, New Mexico and Cincinnati reached out to the 6-foot-3, 190-pound reliever the following day, and shortly after a handful of other top programs like Boston College, Nebraska and Pittsburgh threw their hats into the mix.
But Greenler didn’t stop there.
“I knew after some time that I had to narrow the list down,” said the former Daily News All-Star Royal (Class of 2018). “Alabama was probably No. 1 and Nebraska was No. 2, but my girlfriend told me that I should write a letter and send it to every coach. So I did and I sent it out to a bunch of schools. I sent one down to Georgia, and they responded to my email within like 30 minutes. They gave me a call that night and offered to fly me and my parents down to campus.”
The rest, as they say, is history.
Greenler and his family flew down to visit the Georgia campus near the end of June, and after falling in love on the spot the big right-hander committed to the Bulldogs that day. So after four years of being a high-leverage reliever at Elon, Greenler will get the opportunity to use his extra year of COVID eligibility to pitch against the best of the best that college baseball has to offer in the SEC.
“I’m super pumped and grateful for the opportunity,” said Greenler. “You think back to when COVID first hit and all of the struggles that we had to go through. And it was all terrible. But, if COVID didn’t happen, then I wouldn’t have had this opportunity. I wouldn’t be here.
“So, it’s kind of a silver lining to all of it.”
Greenler will join a Georgia team that went 36-23 this spring, finished .500 in the SEC and made the NCAA Regionals before bowing out following a loss to North Carolina. That may not seem like the most successful of years, but consider that, year in and year out, the SEC is arguably the top conference in the country. Vanderbilt is perennially one of the best teams in college baseball, Tennessee went 55-9 this spring and was the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, the SEC had four of the eight teams that qualified for the 2022 College World Series, and National Champion Ole Miss won the title after finishing last in the SEC West during the regular season.
Every game, every opportunity for Greenler this upcoming year will be a test.
But for a future MLB hopeful, there’s no better place to challenge yourself before making that next leap.
“Obviously, a big upside is that I haven’t played in a Regional yet and I want to play in a Regional so bad,” said Greenler. “At Elon we had a good shot my freshman year, but we fell just short. But now that we’re in the SEC, you put up a .500 record and you have a good shot to make it.
“And yeah, if you pitch well in the SEC, you’re going to hear your name called in the draft.”
So what exactly are the Bulldogs getting in Greenler?
A captain this spring, Greenler led all Elon pitchers in appearances (24) while finishing second in wins (4) and third in innings pitched (40.0). He posted a 4-2 record with 38 strikeouts in those 40.0 innings, and his 2.92 ERA, 4 saves and .208 batting average against were all career-highs. For his entire four-year tenure at Elon, he finished with a 7-8 overall record over 76 relief appearances and 133.2 innings pitched, a 3.84 ERA and 8 saves.
Greenler features a fastball that has touched 94 mph, as well as a splitter and slider for offspeed pitches.
“I was recruited by Georgia because I threw a lot in big situations. I was a closer for Elon,” said Greenler. “I’m banking on probably staying as a reliever, that’s just what I’ve been use to, but practices will be starting soon and there might be some opportunities to step into a starting role.”
Whatever the future may hold, Greenler is more than excited for the start of his new journey.
But he’ll always remember where he came from.
“Elon, man, that place is a diamond in the rough,” said Greenler of the North Carolina university. “It’s one of the best schools you can go to in the entire country. Just learning and playing baseball there, it’s been an absolute blast. And once you leave you’re always itching to go back.
“I will always consider that place home.”
