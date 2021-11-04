The Amesbury field hockey team knows its history.
They’re well aware how much of a powerhouse the program was in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s when it consistently won Cape Ann League titles and went on deep state tournament runs.
“I mean, this field is called Gail Kelleher Field for a reason, right?,” said second-year Amesbury coach Kerri Doherty before her team took to practice Wednesday afternoon, evoking the legacy of the legendary coach who patrolled the Indians sideline for 39 years.
But this Amesbury group also knew full well that things haven’t been up to snuff since the turn of the 2010s, and the program came into this year in the midst of an 11-year postseason drought.
And that didn’t sit too well with them.
“This year we’ve honestly worked so much harder than in previous years,” said senior co-captain Yaya Levassuer, who was named to the 14-person All-CAL team on Wednesday.
“We all came in to the season seeing the same goal. We’re all trying to win, and we’re all trying to be on the same page.”
It’s hard work that’s led to a great turnaround for the program this fall, which did “break the curse” by earning a spot in the state tournament for the first time since some of the girls on the team were graduating kindergarten. The Indians (3-9-4) earned the No. 12 seed in the 35-team Division 4 tourney, and will host fellow CAL member Hamilton-Wenham (4-13-1) Saturday at 4 p.m.
Between the field hockey team, the boys soccer team breaking a 28-year postseason drought, the one-loss football team and the talented girls soccer team, it’s been a great fall season for Amesbury athletics.
“It’s always been like girls soccer making playoffs and football making playoffs,” said fellow co-captain Julia Mitchell. “So it’s nice that this year we have multiple teams at school that are doing well.
“Even if it ends up being just one game in the playoffs, it’ll be nice to say that we finally made it.”
Now, the record may not look the best, but it is deceiving.
After winning only one CAL game over a five-year stretch from 2016-2020, all three of the Indians’ wins this fall came in the league, and their ties speak even more volume. Amesbury drew a perennially strong Newburyport team (1-1), shut out Georgetown (0-0) to start the season and — most impressively — hung with a very good Triton team to earn a tie (1-1) a few weeks ago.
And all of those teams are hosting first-round playoff games.
“It was really exciting to make it,” said Levasseur. “When you look at our record, we only won a few games, but we’ve had some ties against good teams like Triton. I think it was a big shocker to everyone at school that we made it.”
The differences from this team compared to year’s past?
There’s too many to list.
But, a couple of common themes kept coming up when you ask that question to anyone on the Amesbury roster.
“Along with the mechanics that we’ve worked on, we’ve also learned to trust each other more this year,” said goalie Nuala Arsenault, who had four shutouts this fall. “There’s a lot more connection on the field than in previous years.”
Their coach is certainly proud of what her team has been able to accomplish already.
“I have a great group of girls,” said Doherty. “Last year was a year for us that we were trying to break the mold. We hadn’t won a conference game in several years. So this year we wanted to not only break it, but uphold the legacy that Amesbury field hockey has been known for in the CAL.
“We have great athletes that go to this high school and play field hockey. They just have grown that mentality that they can do this and they can compete in this league.
“We believe in ourselves.”
And for their first state tournament game in over a decade, one could say the Indians were fortunate in drawing such a familiar opponent. During the regular season, the two teams drew 0-0 back on Oct. 13, with the Indians winning the rematch, 3-1, just last Saturday.
But whatever happens, it’s already been a season that has changed the direction of the program.
And what a fall season its been for Amesbury High athletics!
“You can coach all you want, but if you don’t have the horses in the barn, you can coach until your face turns blue and not much is going to happen,” said Doherty. “But I’m lucky that I have those horses in the barn this year, to use that analogy again.
“It’s a good time not only to be an athlete at Amesbury, but to coach at Amesbury.”
