The puck has been dropped on the high school hockey season, and this year promises to be a memorable one for the local clubs in the Greater Newburyport region.
Boys Hockey
After two years atop the Cape Ann League, Masconomet won't be walking through those doors after departing for the Northeastern Conference. That leaves the league title picture wide open, and perennial rivals Newburyport and Triton are among the prime contenders to finish on top.
While Triton couldn't dethrone the Chieftains over the past two years, the Vikings did get the last laugh in the postseason by upsetting Masconomet two years in a row en route to the program's deepest state tournament runs since the early 1990s. Last winter Triton made it all the way to the Division 2 North finals, and this year the Vikings return 10 seniors who hope to finally claim their first league title.
Newburyport, meanwhile, missed the state tournament last year but was still among the top teams in the CAL, finishing third while suffering most of its losses against nonconference powerhouses. This winter Newburyport boasts 12 seniors, among them forwards Ryan Archer, Colin Richmond and Tucker St. Lawrence, as well as All-CAL defender Owen Spence and goalie Jackson Marshall, who is back after missing his junior year to a torn ACL.
Coming off a 5-15 season a year ago, Pentucket is already off to a strong start to this winter. Senior Richie Hardy also has a chance to surpass Billy Bomba as the program's all-time leading scorer, moving to within one point of the former Pentucket great after tallying two goals and an assist in a recent win over Rockport.
One casualty of the pandemic, has been Amesbury boys hockey. The Indians, who co-op with Whittier Tech, were not able to compete this winter after Whittier opted to cancel winter sports, leaving the program with too few athletes to safely compete.
Girls Hockey
After years of playing as part of the Masconomet girls hockey co-op, Newburyport and the other local schools broke off to chart their own path. In doing so, those four Greater Newburyport schools formed the first locally hosted high school girls program in area history. The newly minted Newburyport girls hockey co-op opened ist season, ironically enough, against Masconomet.
Boasting players from Newburyport, Amesbury, Triton and Georgetown, the Clippers feature 10 skaters who played varsity hockey for Masconomet last winter and helped lead the Chieftains to a 10-7-4 record and a Division 1 state tournament appearance.
The Clippers will be led by head coach Melissa Pacific, a former Ohio State women's hockey standout who spent 12 years as head coach of Phillips Exeter. Georgetown's Erin Irons will be the team's first captain, and other returning seniors like Amesbury's Renee Vachon and Newburyport's Kaylie Sullivan hope to make the inaugural season a memorable one despite the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Pentucket's girls hockey players came into this season hoping to prove that last year's dream season with the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover co-op wasn't a one-year wonder. Coming off an undefeated regular season and a stunning first round upset, HPNA returns a fair amount of talent – most notably Pentucket senior defender Liv Cole – but will face a gauntlet of a schedule in the more localized Merrimack Valley Conference this winter.
