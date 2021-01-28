With the Cape Ann League's winter season already approaching its halfway point, several Greater Newburyport area basketball teams have already established themselves as potential league title contenders.
Boys Basketball
Coming off back-to-back CAL Kinney titles and boasting the top returning player in the league, Newburyport was widely considered the favorite to make it three straight crowns this winter. So far the Clippers are on track to meet those expectations, jumping out to a 4-0 start thanks to wins over Ipswich, Lynnfield, Manchester Essex and North Reading.
Jacob Robertson (17.5 points per game) is a favorite to earn CAL Kinney MVP consideration when all is said and done, and teammates like Trevor Ward, Jack Fehlner, Ronan Brown and others have all played tremendous basketball to begin the season as well.
In the CAL Baker, Georgetown is making the most of its second chance after nearly getting shut down for the season due to local health concerns. The Royals won their first five games thanks in large part to the brilliance of the team's Big Three – Harrison Lien, Justin Murphy and Jack Lucido. The trio were all averaging well over 10 points per game. Sophomore Grant Lyon has also emerged as a formidable frontcourt threat to give the Royals some much needed size in the paint.
While its record may not jump off the page, Triton also played well early on. The Vikings dropped three of their first four games, including overtime thrillers to Manchester Essex and Ipswich, but were competitive each time out. Senior Kyle Odoy is finally back to full health after being limited by a series of shoulder injuries throughout his sophomore and junior years, and guys like Quintin McHale and Dylan Wilkinson have also made strong impressions.
Amesbury is expected to eventually push Georgetown in the CAL Baker, but the Indians did not make their season debut until mid-January due to a two-week pause prompted by a School Committee decision.
Pentucket had not played as the middle of the month either due to a positive COVID-19 test on the eve of the season.
Girls Basketball
The CAL Kinney was expected to be among the most competitive leagues on the North Shore this winter thanks to the excellence of Pentucket, Newburyport and reigning Division 2 North champion North Reading, and in the early going that was certainly the case. All three of those teams remained undefeated heading into the middle of the month, with Pentucket and Newburyport in particular looking destined for an epic clash near season's end.
Newburyport and Pentucket both boast utterly dominant defenses, with the Clippers in particular looking like a club that has reached the next level.
Newburyport crushed its opponents early on, jumping out to 20-point leads before halftime in most of its early games before finishing strong. The Clippers can also rely on both experienced leaders like senior Abigail Gillingham, as well as its ultra-talented core of sophomores, notably returning all-star Makenna Ward and up-and-coming star Deirdre McElhinney.
Pentucket, meanwhile, is maintaining the level of excellence it has now sustained for nearly 15 years. The six-time defending CAL Kinney champions once again boast a deep and talented roster that plays the championship caliber defense that Pentucket is known for. Seniors Mackenzie Currie and Arielle Cleveland, both of whom played big minutes on the 2019 Division 2 state championship team, have taken over as the team's leaders and have been great as advertised.
While not expected to contend for any titles, Triton has also impressed after a couple of tough seasons. The Vikings won their first two games and have proven to be a tough defensive squad under the leadership of new head coach Bryan Shields. Sophomore Olivia Kiricoples also broke out for a career-high 21 points in a recent win over Georgetown, and Molly Kimball will likely finish as one of the league's top 3-point shooters.
Georgetown is likely still a year or two away from competing, but this year's team has gotten good play out of underclassmen like sophomore Carena Ziolkowski and freshman Tyrah Marcelin thus far.
While Amesbury may well eventually challenge Newburyport and Pentucket for the title of Greater Newburyport's best team, the reigning Division 3 North finalists only began their season in mid-January thanks to a two-week pause mandated by the Amesbury School Committee. Look for Avery Hallinan to start pouring in buckets once the Indians really get going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.