NEWBURYPORT — Since the coronavirus pandemic first prompted the shutdown of golf courses across the country, local country clubs and their staff have worked to make sure that when the time was right, they would be ready to open.
Between the mild winter, rainy spring and lack of early-season use, the courses are in as good shape as they've ever been. But with each passing week, the Bay State courses had to wait while their counterparts in other states steadily began reopening.
This week, the Massachusetts golf community finally got the good news it had been waiting for.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Thursday morning that golf courses in Massachusetts would be permitted to reopen immediately. While courses and golfers will have to follow strict public health restrictions, the news was well received by local golfers and pros who have been chomping at the bit to get back out on the course.
"I don't want to say jubilation, but relief, this is a sport where social distance is how it is," said James Falco, the PGA pro and director of Golf at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown. "I think it's just great. I'm excited for the players, for the members and for the golf community."
Upon hearing the announcement, operators of local courses began rolling out their reopening strategies. Some, like the Amesbury Golf and Country Club and Rowley Country Club, opened right away and had golfers out on the course within hours on Thursday. Others, like Black Swan and the Ould Newbury Golf Club, held off for a day to better prepare for the return of their members.
"The phone hasn't stopped ringing," said Amesbury Golf and Country Club pro Greg Parker. "[Friday] is filling up, today is filled up, it's good to see people."
"It's craziness, it's bedlam," Falco said. "We're doing everything possible to do everything we can to make a safe environment in compliance with the governor's order."
As part of the re-opening guidelines, golf is permitted as long as players and courses follow strict regulations to ensure public safety. Course facilities, including the clubhouse, golf shop, restaurants, bag room and locker room, must remain closed. No caddies and golf carts are allowed, but players can use a push cart if they'd prefer not to carry their own bags. All golfers must maintain proper social distancing of at least six feet at all times, and groups of players are limited to no more than four at a time.
Because golf courses aren't considered an essential business, the only employees allowed to work on site will be groundskeepers and security personnel — primarily golf pros and head starters — who can ensure social distancing rules are being followed. Those people must wear face coverings while on the property, and Falco said they and other local clubs have taken a number of additional measures to ensure golfers' safety.
"All the rakes are off the course, no water coolers, we don't even have sand in the tee boxes," Falco said. "We've got raised cups in the hole so balls won't fall in, I'll have a starter out there to make sure people are staying separate."
Due to the high demand for tee times, local golfers are being encouraged to register online, and golfers should also visit each course's website and social media pages for the latest updates and for course-specific information.
For a complete list of public safety guidelines pertaining to golf, visit https://www.massgolf.org/play/safeplayguidelines/.
