AMESBURY -- Finally, after a night of frustration on defense, Triton had its opportunity right in its hands.
The Vikings hadn't been able to stop Amesbury all night -- although to be fair nobody has this year -- but to their credit were able to match offensively and keep it a one-score game midway through the fourth quarter. And finally, with seven minutes left, Amesbury faced a 4th-and-4 it wouldn't convert. A pitch to the outside was snuffed out by Triton's Cole Piaseczynski, who hit the runner behind the line of scrimmage and forced a fumble. A mad scramble for the ball was picked up by the Vikings, but on the return effort it was punched out from behind for a second fumble on the play that was recovered back by Amesbury.
A true gut-punch.
With the fresh set of downs and a "whole new drive," Amesbury marched right back down, took five minutes off the clock, burned all of Triton's timeouts and essentially put the game away when Drew Scialdone hit Henry O'Neill for a 6-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-goal from the 6 with 2:22 left. That put the home team up 40-28 after the conversion, and even though Triton drove right down and scored when Max Ciaramitaro hit Paseczynski on a 12-yard TD with 59 seconds left, Amesbury was able to recover the onside kick to close out a epically wild 40-35 victory Friday night.
"It was a tremendous effort," said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. "To not give up on that play in particular (the double fumble), it's easy to hang heads in that moment and not finish the play. But our guys battled through the whistle, and were able to come up with a play and give us a second life."
It was a game of missed opportunities and clutch plays between two very good teams.
Triton (2-2), fresh off a win last week over rival Newburyport, came out ready to play. The Vikings received the opening kickoff, and methodically drove down and scored when Ciaramitaro connected with Ryan Nolan for a 27-yard touchdown. But Amesbury (3-0) immediately responded, and took an 8-6 lead after the first quarter when its opening drive ended with O'Neill running in for an 8-yard TD followed by Damien Capone catching the conversion pass from Luke Arsenault.
A big storyline coming into the game, however, was the battle in the trenches.
Amesbury had looked like an offensive juggernaut through its first two games, but Triton's big guys on the defensive line led by Ashton Wonson and Antonio Sforza were going to be its toughest test. In the end, they were certainly giving up size, but Amesbury's offensive line of Daniel Hutchings, Brady Nash, Will Arsenault, Aiden Donovan and Kyle Palen more than held up all night.
Amesbury rushed for 345 yards as a team, and its only two drives that didn't result in touchdowns were caused by lost fumbles.
"We just had to battle in the trenches and have a good fight," said Nash. "That's what we did, we just kept battling all game. We've got a lot to improve on, but it feels great to get this win."
Added McQueen: "Our line is as good as I've seen. Those guys (at Triton) are huge over there, they were physical and they gave us different fronts all day. So we had to communicate, and the level of communication our guys have, the understanding they have, and the experience they have together is what makes them so special."
After scoring on its first drive of the game, Triton was stopped on its next two. And that was more than enough time for Amesbury to build a lead it wouldn't let go of. Nick Marden capped Amesbury's second drive with an 11-yard TD run, then O'Neill plunged in from a yard out for his second score of the game. That made it 20-6, but the Vikings held tough and got a Piaseczynski 1-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left to make it a 20-14 game at halftime.
Coming out of the break, though, the two teams started throwing haymakers.
Amesbury received the second-half kickoff, and it took just six plays for O'Neill to break off a 30-yard touchdown run for his third score of the game. Triton responded when Ciaramitaro hit Matt Sauris for a 25-yard TD on its ensuing drive, but then Amesbury drove right back down and got a 6-yard Arsenault TD to go up 32-21 with 10 minutes left.
No problem, though.
Two plays after the ensuing kickoff, Ciaramitaro found a wide-open Piaseczynski for a 63-yard touchdown to bring it right back to a one-score game (32-28). That was when Amesbury took back over, and a couple of minutes later the home team saw itself on the right end of the double fumble. There was of course some fortune involved, but credit has to be given for not giving up on the play -- and of course more credit has to be given for converting on a 4th-and-goal for O'Neill's fourth TD of the game a little bit later.
"It feels great," said O'Neill, who finished with 137 total yards on 12 touches. "A lot of our guys are putting in a lot of hard work. Triton's a great team with a great offense, they're very explosive and we have a lot to work on. But we believe in each other and we believe in ourselves, and overall this was a great win."
Ciaramitaro capped his fantastic night with the final two-minute-drill drive, and finished completing 18-of-24 passes for 271 yards, 4 touchdowns and no turnovers. Piaseczynski had 191 total yards and 3 scores, bringing his season total up to 10 TDs through just four games.
"Triton gave us everything we could handle," said McQueen. "They're a great team and Eric is doing a great job over there with them. He's changed the culture, the guys believe and he's doing a heck of a job. So you've got to play clean against a team like that, and we made the plays we needed to make and were able to have things go our way in the end."
Amesbury 40, Triton 35
Triton (2-2): 6 8 7 14 — 35
Amesbury (3-0): 8 12 6 14 — 40
First Quarter
T — Ryan Nolan 27 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (run failed), 6:17
A — Henry O'Neill 8 run (Damien Capone pass from Luke Arsenault), 2:21
Second Quarter
A — Nick Marden 11 run (run failed), 10:50
A — O'Neill 1 run (run failed), 5:26
T — Cole Piaseczynski 1 run (Matt Sauris pass from Beckham Zizza), :53
Third Quarter
A — O'Neill 30 run (run failed), 8:31
T — Sauris 25 pass from Ciaramitaro (Liam Friis kick), 4:30
Fourth Quarter
A — Arsenault 6 run (run failed), 9:59
T — Piaseczynski 63 pass from Ciaramitaro (Friis kick), 9:02
A — O'Neill 6 pass from Drew Scialdone (O'Neill run), 2:22
T — Piaseczynski 12 pass from Ciaramitaro (Friis kick), :59
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: AMESBURY (47-345): Luke Arsenault 11-124, Nick Marden 16-91, Henry O'Neill 10-81, Michael Sanchez 8-42, Drew Scialdone 2-7; TRITON (24-67): Cole Piaseczynski 10-46, Max Ciaramitaro 11-15, Josh Rodriguez 2-3, Nathan Miller 1-3
PASSING: A — L. Arsenault 1-1-0, 50, D. Scialdone 1-2-1, 6; T — M. Ciaramitaro 18-24-4, 271
RECEIVING: A — O'Neill 2-56; T — Piasaczynski 7-145, Matt Sauris 4-55, Ryan Nolan 4-40, Ethan Tate 2-25, Jayden Torres 1-6
