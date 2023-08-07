A little under a month from now — 32 days to be exact — local high school football will be back in our lives.
Let the early celebrations begin.
If you’re a diehard fan of one of our area CAL schools, then you probably already have you team’s schedule memorized and posted on the fridge. But what about what’s going on around the rest of the league?
What project to be some of the best weekly matchups?
So lets go week-by-week, and break down where you can travel to every Friday night between September and November to watch some high-level local football. We’ll start at Week 1 and go to the beginning of the MIAA playoffs, not including what promises to be a memorable Thanksgiving Day slate of games highlighted by the historic 100th meeting between Newburyport and Amesbury.
Now, full disclosure, the column idea is not my own.
An esteemed colleague, Phil Stacey, the Salem News Executive Sports Editor, ran a similar article last week. But I was certainly inspired, and want to do the same for our Newburyport News teams.
WEEK 1 North Reading at Amesbury
Sept. 8 at Landry Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
You could argue that these two powerhouses have produced the “Game of the Year” in the CAL each of the past two seasons. In 2021, the Redhawks stunned the previously-unbeatan Hornets at Landry Stadium when Aaron Beruti broke up what would have been the game-tying two-point conversion at the buzzer to clinch a 30-28 win. Then last year, the Redhawks traveled down to North Reading and beat the eventual Division 5 Super Bowl champs, 30-27, on the back of 102 yards and 3 TDs from Nick Marden. and now you’re telling me we get this matchup in Week 1! We can project that Amesbury should have star running back Michael Sanchez back, forces on the O-Line with Will Arsenault and Aiden Donovan, and Drew Scialdone proved last year that he can be a dual-threat option at quarterback. The Hornets, meanwhile, had a senior-laden roster that fueled last year’s Super Bowl, but always have a strong program.
Honorable Mention: Essex Tech at Newburyport (The Clippers get to welcome the Hawks into the Cape Ann League); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (You think the Panthers will be fired up to open their brand new football field?).
WEEK 2 Lynnfield at Newburyport
Sept. 15 at James T. Stehlin Field, 6:30 p.m.
These two were locked in a rockfight last year before the Clippers were able to pull out the 11-9 win — in overtime! The Pioneers are looking to build upon their 2022 season where they lost in the Division 6 Quarterfinals to eventual champion St. Mary’s. The Clippers, on the other hand, project to have some top talent offensively with quarterback Sean Miles and all-around weapon Jack Sullivan. This should be another standout game.
Honorable Mention: Pentucket at North Reading (after the euphoria of opening their new field in Week 1 — in a projected winnable game — the Panthers get a stern test in Week 2 traveling to the Hornets. A “lets see what they’re made of” type of game). Triton at Ipswich (The Tigers ended last year on a three-game winning streak. Will they carry that momentum over, and will the Vikings be able to stop them under a new coaching regime?).
WEEK 3 Pentucket at Amesbury
Sept. 22 at Landry Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
We know how good Amesbury could be, especially offensively. The Redhawks made the Division 7 quarterfinals in 2021, the semifinals last year, and are eager to make it one step further to the “big game” this fall. So after traveling to North Reading in Week 2, this will be another good litmus test for Pentucket. The Panthers were rebuilding last year, and it’s still way too early to tell if that will be the case again this fall. But between Caleb Meisner and Max Cloutier the program has two solid — and improving — quarterbacks, and weapons Nick Carrion and Kevin Reiter also project to be back.
Honorable Mention: Newburyport at Ipswich (Even with Lynnfield being the projected sternest test in Week 2, you could still make the case that the Clippers’ first three games are all winnable. Could 3-0 be in the cards after Week 3?).
WEEK 4 Georgetown at Hull
Sept. 30 at Hull HS, 6 p.m.
It’ll be crucial to see where the roster number at Georgetown sits this year. Injuries forced the Royals to forfeit two games last fall, but the program never quit and won two out of its final three games. How much of that momentum will carry over, and how much will projected quarterback Cole Healy improve? If anything though, this at the very least could be a cool night for the Royals. Football-wise, Hull won the Division 8 Super Bowl last year and will provide a strong test. But the Pirates opened a beautiful $2.1 million field overlooking the Boston Harbor in 2019 that looks to be an absolute treat to play on.
Honorable Mention: Newburyport at Bedford, Friday, Sept. 29 (These two have met each of the past two years — and split — in what has, both times, been a massive Division 4 non-league tilt).
WEEK 5 North Reading at Triton
Oct. 6 at Triton Regional, 6:30 p.m.
I’m sure it’s getting tired at this point, but over the past two years North Reading and Amesbury have been the two CAL powerhouses. Any time a team plays either one, it’s noteworthy. We’ll see how the Vikings look under new coach Paul Sobolewski, who has to deal with the loses of Daily News All-Star QB Max Ciaramitaro, running back Josh Rodriguez, linemen Ashton Wonson and Tony Sforza, and MVP Cole Piaseczynski (transferred to Pingree). But guys like projected starting back Jayden Torres flashed last year, and the Vikings could have an absolute weapon at kicker with rising-junior Liam Friis. Also, the Vikings may roll into this one with a perfect record, as games against Lynnfield, Ipswich, Hamilton-Wenham and Essex Tech over the first four weeks could all be seen as winnable.
Honorable Mention: None.
WEEK 6 Lynnfield at Amesbury
Oct. 13 at Landry Stadium
The Redhawks traveled into Lynnfield last year an undefeated 5-0, and having just earned a massive win over North Reading the week prior. They then proceeded to commit an unprecedented six turnovers and fall to the Pioneers, 27-16, suffering their first and only CAL loss of the season. I’m willing to bet coach Colin McQueen will have his crew more focused this time around.
Honorable Mention: Shawsheen Tech at Triton (The Rams were in the Division 5 Super Bowl last year). Newburyport at Pentucket (Could the Clippers start off the year 6-0?).
WEEK 7 Triton at Newburyport
Oct. 20 at James T. Stehlin Field, 6:30 p.m.
Yeah, you knew this one was going to be here. We all remember what happened last year, right? When the Vikings finally, after six years, beat the Clippers for the first time since 2016? The two archrivals are playing a little later in the schedule than normal this fall, but, while it may be a little colder in the stands, you have to expect to see fireworks on the field. The Clippers will certainly want to enact some revenge.
Honorable Mention: Saugus at Georgetown, Thurs., 10/19 (a nice non-league test for the Royals).
WEEK 8 Amesbury at Triton
Oct. 27 at Triton Regional, 6:30 p.m.It’ll be tough to duplicate last year’s 40-35 shootout won by the Redhawks, especially if the winds are howling in Byfield on a late October night. But this will be a great test for both teams ahead of their respective playoffs, assuming both have done enough to clinch a spot by this point.
Honorable Mention: Newburyport at North Reading (Again, could be a great tune-up for the Clippers if they’ve already done enough to be in the playoff field).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.