NEWBURYPORT — There were no excuses being made, but the Newburyport boys hockey team certainly felt the impact when it returned from a two-week COVID pause Thursday night against Lynnfield.
"We hadn't played a game in 16 days when we played Lynnfield (a 6-2 loss), and believe me it showed," said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. "I mean, 16 days is a long time. I don't want to make any excuses, you know, we didn't play well at all against Lynnfield, but I think that had something to do with it."
Flash forward a couple of days, and the Clippers looked like a different team.
Senior co-captain Jon Groth had a goal and three assists, and Newburyport got into the win column this winter with a 5-0 shutout of Pentucket Saturday night. Fellow co-captain Max Puleo, who also scored a goal, led the strong defensive effort that allowed goalie Jamie Brooks to make the easy 9-save shutout.
A returning Daily News All-Star, Groth got the scoring started midway through the first period. He corralled a bounding puck in the neutral zone, accelerated past a defender across the blue line, got a clean look at the net and fired a wrister top shelf.
The Clippers (1-2-1) then got a golden opportunity and seized it.
Pentucket (1-6-0) was called for a five-minute major penalty with a minute left in the first period, and Newburyport went on to score three goals while on the extended man advantage to break the game wide open. Junior Zach McHugh made it 2-0 after the first period when he tipped home a rebound, then both he and Puleo cashed in on the power play early in the second on goals that were both assisted by Groth.
"We would have liked to see more 5-on-5 goals, but getting the power play going is always good," said Yameen. "I'll take the two points. We needed two points."
Despite the final score, Pentucket goalie Ben Guertin still played a solid game in net. The junior was bombarded all night, stopping 32 shots while play mostly occurred in his zone.
"He played very well," said Yameen of Guertin. "We kept saying 'Stay away from his glove.' He has a very good glove, anything near it he's going to swallow it up.
"But we need to do a better job of shooting with a purpose. We missed the net quite a few times."
The Green and White had their best chance to score late in the second period when Nick Kutcher got the puck on his stick with some space in front of him. The sophomore glided past a defender to get a clear look at the net, and fired a quick wrister that Brooks was just able to get a pad on. A junior, Brooks was steady the few times he was tested. Defensemen Sean Glynn and Ryan Philbin were also key factors in the Clippers' strong defensive showing.
Then with two minutes left in the game, the Newburyport bench erupted when freshman Brian Lucy scored his first career goal.
Pentucket will try to bounce back at home against Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (7 p.m.), while Newburyport hosts Masconomet in a make-up game from earlier in the season Monday at 4 p.m.
Pentucket player stretchered off
Saturday's Newburyport vs. Pentucket boys hockey game ended in scary fashion.
With 12 seconds left, in a 5-0 game, a Newburyport player came up from the blue line to land a massive hit on a Pentucket player. As the Pentucket player fell to the ice hard, teammates from both sides converged and a small fight broke out.
After the skirmish, the Pentucket player was still not moving on the ice.
The Newburyport player who dealt the hit was disqualified and will miss an unknown amount of time moving forward, and the game was eventually called after a long wait.
Paramedics quickly came and the Pentucket player was stretchered off and taken away by ambulance in a neck brace. He could be seen moving his hands, pointing to his chest, while laying down on the ice, and word on his health immediately after was positive.
"I talked to the trainer and he said that he had feeling in his hands and in his feet," said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. "At first, he felt a little numb, so they're being more precautious with it. But he seems to think that he's going to be okay."
Newburyport 5, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (1-6): 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (1-2-1): 2 2 1 — 5
Goals: Zachary McHugh 2, Jon Groth, Max Puleo, Brian Lucy
Assists: Groth 3, Tristan Joyce 2, McHugh, Camden Tinkham, Charlie Forrest, Ryan Philbin, Owen Kreuz
Saves: N — Jamie Brooks 9; P — Ben Guertin 32
