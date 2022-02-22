NEWBURYPORT -- When the Newburyport boys hockey team needs a big play, the puck is going to find it's way to the stick of Jon Groth.
And normally, when it does, magic happens.
So with two minutes left in a tie game against a strong Andover team Tuesday night, Groth got the puck at center ice and made his move. Maybe it was the adrenaline of a big game? Maybe the fact that he and fellow seniors Cam Tinkham and Sean Glass had never experience winning a Newburyport Bank Classic championship crossed his mind?
But what followed was Sportscenter Top-10 worthy.
Groth skated into the offensive zone using one hand to control the puck and the other to wall off a defender, deked to his left to avoid another body and then glided to the front of the net. With a defender still on his back, Groth quickly brought the puck from his left side to his right before sliding home the game-winning goal to give Newburyport the 2-1 victory over Andover in the Newburyport Bank Classic Bresnahan Division finals.
"I was taking the puck wide and I saw I had a lane to the net," said Groth. "And they let me get to the net, so I just put it under the pad and it slid in. But it's more about the guys who bust their butts to get me that puck then it is about me scoring it."
Of course, Groth and Newburyport want to win every game.
But to hold serve and win their hometown tournament means something a bit more to the Clippers.
"There's a lot of pride in this game," said Groth. "Me and the two other seniors have never won this tournament, so it's big for us. That was a big motivator coming into the tournament knowing we need two wins, and now we've got playoffs coming up."
The Clippers (11-7-2) beat a good Shrewsbury team, 3-2, in Sunday's first round of the tournament to get to the finals, and after Tuesday's game Tinkham and goalie Jamie Brooks were named to the All-Tournament team while Groth was named MVP.
"He's just a very competitive kid," said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. "He's been in this program four years and he's been a great player for us. He's leading a young team, you know, we only have three seniors on this team. So Jon has really taken these guys under his wing and shown them the way.
"Andover is a solid team. They're well-coached and play in a great league, so we knew they were coming. I think we did a good job of settling down at the end of the third period and letting Jon create."
After a scoreless first period, Newburyport struck first in the second on a power play.
Andover goalie JJ Quill stopped the inital shot, but the rebound went to Kane Brennan out in front. The sophomore touched a pass over to Tinkham, and the senior did the rest to put Newburyport up 1-0.
But the Warriors (7-10-3) came out on fire in the third.
Andover controlled play for the first half of the period, and found the equalizer a few minutes in when Griffin Bucci sent a nice snip that went top shelf. The Warriors then almost took the lead on what looked to be a breakaway, but Cam Caponigro made a great hustle play to get back and deflect the shot.
Goalie Jamie Brooks (26 saves) also made a couple of nice stops on a power play to keep it tied.
"(Andover) picked up momentum a couple of times," said Groth. "But I think our physicality really sealed our position to win that game. When we're all playing physical and we're all forechecking hard, the other team doesn't want the puck and that gets their defense turning. And turnovers lead to goals."
Brooks made one more big save late, going almost into a full split to get his left leg on the puck just in time. That got his team fired up, and minutes later Groth delivered like he has so many times this winter.
The win marks the end of the regular season for Newburyport, which will now await the release of the state tournament pairings sometime this weekend.
Newburyport 2, Andover 1
Newburyport Bank Classic Bresnahan Division Finals
Andover (7-10-3): 0 0 1 — 1
Newburyport (11-7-2): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: N — Cam Tinkham, Jon Groth; A — Griffin Bucci
Assists: N — Kane Brennan
Saves: N — Jamie Brooks 26; A — JJ Quill 23
