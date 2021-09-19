Pinned back near his own end zone, Jack Hadden took a handoff at his own 5-yard-line and searched for some space to run.
He found it.
The Newburyport senior broke loose for a 95-yard touchdown in what was one of many highlights from Friday night’s 42-27 win over Bedford. The TD run was the longest in Newburyport High football history, eclipsing Clipper legend Eddie O’Bara’s previous mark of 93 yards set in 1967.
But while breaking the record was no doubt a cool feat, more important for Hadden and the Clippers (1-1) was picking up the win.
Quarterback Finn Sullivan had a great day for Newburyport, tossing three touchdowns for 198 passing yards while adding another 71 yards and a score on the ground.
The senior hit top target Lucas Stallard for a pair of scores, and found Jeff Thurston for his third.
“We talked about, at the beginning of the game, that good things are going to happen and bad things are going to happen, but it’s all about how you weather the storm,” said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. “It’s about how you respond to that bad thing.
“We had our backs against the wall all night. But the defense responded in moments throughout the game.”
Stallard nearly had 150 receiving yards and added 11 tackles defensively.
The Clippers host rival Triton Friday in the highly-anticipated Border Battle game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“Both kids look forward to this as much as Thanksgiving,” said Smolski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.