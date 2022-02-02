There have already been a lot of signature moments for the Amesbury girls basketball team this winter, but one could argue that the team didn’t quite have that signature win yet.
Well, that changed in a big way Tuesday night.
Avery Hallinan, fresh off scoring her 1,000th point, added a season-high 39 more to the career total, as Amesbury handed crosstown rival Newburyport its first loss of the season, 66-52.
“We shot the ball really well,” said Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas. “The girls were definitely pretty pumped with how things went. and we needed a signature win.”
The key stretch of the game happened over the final two minutes of the first half.
Amesbury (12-3) was only up 27-25 right before the halftime break, but scored on three straight possessions on two 3s from Cali Catarius and another triple from Hallinan. The Clippers (11-1) got a bucket from Lilly Papatola near the buzzer, but still trailed 36-27 at the half.
Those six points were a season-high for Catarius, and Amesbury received more clutch help from its bench when freshman Ellie Marden hit two 3s in the second half. That secondary scoring helped clear the way for Hallinan to go to work offensively. The senior hit four 3s of her own on the night, and was efficient scoring her points at all three levels.
“It’s crazy because it didn’t feel like she scored that many points,” said Dollas. “It was after we had went to the locker room after the game, she was like, ‘Ah, I just needed one more point for 40!’ and I was like, ‘Wait, really?’ Everything just came to her naturally with our ball movement, and yeah she did hit a lot of shots. She hit some 3s, but there were a lot of mid-range jumpers and layups as well.”
Amesbury also made a concerted effort to not let Newburyport’s Emma Foley dominate. The talented junior came in averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game, and did ultimately score 17. But, many of her points came near the end when the game was already in hand, as Amesbury got a tremendous effort defensively from Sami Kimball.
A junior, Kimball hauled in 17 rebounds to go with her standout defense.
“She played one of her best defensive games and was awesome on the boards,” said Dollas. “She was huge for us.”
Liv DeLong also added 8 points and 12 rebounds for Amesbury, which took full control of the CAL Baker division with the win and will be at Ipswich Friday night (6:30 p.m.).
Sophomore Olivia McDonald had a season-high 14 points on a pair of 3s, and was keeping Newburyport in the game early with her shot-making. Besides her and Foley, Makenna Ward added 8 points and Deirdre McElhinney chipped in 7 for the Clippers, who are still in first in the CAL Kinney and don’t play until Tuesday at Lynnfield (5:30 p.m.).
Amesbury 66, Newburyport 52
Newburyort (52): Turner 1-0-2, McElhinney 3-0-7, McDonald 6-0-14, Ward 2-4-8, Seidel 0-0-0, Pavao 0-0-0, E. Foley 6-5-17, Papatola 1-0-2. Totals 19-9-52
Amesbury (66): M. Hallinan 0-0-0, Catarius 2-0-6, DeLong 3-1-8, A. Hallinan 13-9-39, Redford 1-2-5, Marden 2-0-6, Kimball 1-0-2. Totals 22-12-66
3-pointers: A — A. Hallinan 4, Marden 2, Catarius 2, DeLong; N — McDonald 2, McElhinney
Newburyport (11-1): 14 13 11 14 — 52
Amesbury (12-3): 17 19 14 16 — 66
