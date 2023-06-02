Here are two simple facts for you to think about.
Fact 1: On Friday afternoon, the Georgetown softball team was making its first playoff appearance since 2015.
Fact 2: Zoey Halmen is the only senior on this year's roster.
So digesting those two statements in tandem, who do you think stepped up the most in the Royals' biggest game in eight years?
No, this isn't a trick question.
To the rest of her teammates she's known as "Cap" -- short for captain -- and on Friday, Halmen picked an excellent time to have one of her best career games. The lefty went 2-for-4 at the plate and had an impressive five RBI, powering No. 17 Georgetown to a victory at No. 16 Lee, 9-6, in the first round of the Division 5 state tournament.
"Everyone on the team loves her and was excited for her," said Georgetown coach Jay Santinassino. "She's been with us for the three years I've been here, and she's always been so steady. All three years, by the end of the season her swing is on point. I think field hockey is her No. 1 sport, and I don't think she swings a bat during the winter, so it takes her that couple of weeks at the start to get going.
"But by the end of the season, her swing is beautiful."
Halmen has been on fire at the plate to end the regular season, boosting her average up to .382 heading into postseason play. With her heroics, Georgetown (12-7) was able to earn its first playoff win since 2015 as well.
And impressively, the Royals seemed rather unfazed by the moment.
A nearly three-hour bus ride across the state -- two exits before hitting New York on I-90! -- didn't affect the Royals, who jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the second inning. Lee (12-7) pitcher Bri Lynch came into the game with an amazing strikeout-to-walk ratio of 237-18, and was spinning it well on Friday according to Santinassino.
But the usual suspects also stepped up for Georgetown.
Eighth-grade leadoff hitter Elizabeth (Ellie) Barbarick and her unconscious .639 average and 11 home runs went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Lee just barely kept her in the ballpark all game. Catcher Ava Fair went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, and also helped freshman pitcher Maddie Grant -- who went 2-for-4 at the plate as well -- navigate a tough lineup.
Grant struck out 10, and kept her poise in the circle throughout.
Lee made it interesting with a three-run sixth inning to cut its deficit to 9-6, but after surrending a leadoff walk in the seventh, Grant buckled down and got three quick outs to end the game.
"It was nice to see," said Santinassino. "You worry with what you're going to get after a long bus ride, but they were ready. We spent the last few days focusing on the hitting, and it paid off. We've been doing well in the field, and Maddie's been pitching great."
Of course, the road will only get tougher from here.
Nothing is official yet, but in all likelihood Georgetown will have to travel back across the state to play top-seeded Greenfield in the Round of 16 at a date and time yet to be determined. The defending Division 5 state champs host No. 33 Holbrook in a first round game on Sunday.
"Maybe a miracle will happen and we'll get to play at home in the next round," laughed Santinassino. "But I told them that this is going to be a regular thing for us, this is something to get used to. With this core, we're expecting to be in the tournament every year and we're going to win games. We're not just happy to be here, it's going to be a regular thing."
Georgetown 9, Lee 6
Division 5 First Round
Georgetown (9): Barbarick 4-3-3, Grant p 4-1-2, Fair c 4-1-2, Mariani 1b 4-1-0, Z. Halmen cf 4-0-2, Figueroa 3b 4-0-0, Ruggeiro lf 3-1-1, Cirone rf 4-1-1, Robinson 2b 3-1-1. Totals 34-9-12
RBI: Z. Halmen 5, Fair 2, Ruggeiro, Cirone
WP: Grant (10 Ks);
Georgetown (12-7): 1 5 0 2 0 1 0 — 9
Lee (12-7): 0 0 0 2 1 3 0 — 6
