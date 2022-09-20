WEST NEWBURY — Tuesday was a pretty cool day for first-year Pentucket boys soccer coach Gus Savage.
He grew up in Georgetown, and starred as a goalie for the soccer team for four years before going on to play four more at Salem State University. After graduating college in 2019, he went back home to teach at the high school that helped shape him, and along the way he rejoined the Royals as an assistant to head coach Chris DiFranco.
But now, Savage has a team of his own.
And Tuesday afternoon, that team welcomed in a Georgetown program that Savage will always have fondness for. In the end, however, both teams were able to walk away with an agreeable outcome. Pentucket senior tri-captain Trevor Kamuda scored a beautiful left-footed goal with five minutes left, as a hard-fought, physical game finished in a 1-1 tie.
“It was really good,” said Savage. “I used to play there, I teach there now and that’s my old coach, too. So there were a lot of emotions going through that, but it was fun. It was a good game. I thought we could have played better, but a tie is better than a loss, and we fought back which I was really happy about.”
Pressing late to find a goal, Kamuda finally answered Pentucket’s prayers.
The Panthers (1-2-1) had created some opportunities during the first and early second half, but for the most part struggled with Dylan van Galen, Evan Philbrook, Jake Gilstein and the rest of the Royal defense. and when they did get a shot on goal, returning Daily News All-Star goalie Kyle Davies (8 saves) was there to make the stop.
Pentucket sent wave after wave the final 20 minutes, and Kamuda responded.
Fellow tri-captain Stratton Seymour entered into the offensive zone near the right sideline, and dished to Kamuda on the flank. The lightning-quick midfielder then raced by a defender to the middle of the field, put the ball on his left foot and ripped a shot from about 20 yards out that sailed through defenders and into the bottom right corner of the net.
It was a perfectly struck and placed shot, and it had to be to get by Davies.
“There was space in the middle, so at that point it was about trying to rip shots and put as many shots on goal as we could,” said Kamuda, a three-sport star who is committed to play baseball at Endicott. “I’m glad one of them finally fell. I think we had a lot of opportunity early in the game, and we just couldn’t finish. But finally one of them fell.”
Georgetown (2-2-2) couldn’t hold the lead, but was satisfied with the draw.
After a scoreless first half, it was junior AJ Sadler who gave the Royals the lead early in the second. Cam Willis sent the pass in, and during some confusion Sadler was in the right spot at the right time and was able to flip the ball over the goalie for his first goal of the year.
“It was fun today playing against Gus,” said DiFranco. “We knew coming in that No. 8 (Liam Sullivan) for them was a fantastic player, so we really wanted to be sure to keep him in check and I think we did a good job of that. I think we were maybe surprised that we got up a goal, but it was nice to play a good game like this against a strong opponent.”
Georgetown will now travel to Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday (4 p.m.), while Pentucket will be at Gloucester on Friday (4:30 p.m.).
Georgetown 1, Pentucket 1
Goals: G — AJ Sadler; P — Trevor Kamuda
Assists: G — Cam Willis; P — Stratton Seymour
Saves: G — Kyle Davies 8; P — Ethan Merrill 5
Georgetown (2-2-2): 0 1 — 1
Pentucket (1-2-1): 0 1 — 1
