It didn't look all that pretty at times, but the Amesbury baseball team eventually got it done Tuesday afternoon.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Jake Harring lined a single that scored Luke Arsenault, lifting Amesbury to a 7-6 walkoff win over Ipswich. It was Harring's second hit of the day, as the junior went 2-for-4 with two runs scored at the plate.
Amesbury (12-4) overcame seven errors to get the win.
Arsenault also had a fine day himself, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run -- his first of the season -- in the second inning. Senior Drew MacDonald continued his hot hitting as of late, going 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Drew Scialdone also went 2-for-3 and picked up the win on the mound after starter Trevor Kimball gave the team five strong innings.
Only one Ipswich run on the day was earned.
Amesbury will travel to Rockport on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.
Amesbury 7, Ipswich 6
Amesbury (7): Harring 2b 4-2-2, Cucinotta ss 3-0-1, Scialdone 1b 3-1-2, Kimball p 1-1-0, MacDonald cf 3-1-2, W. Arsenault c 3-0-0, Donovan 3b 4-0-0, L. Arsenault 3b 4-2-2, Bartniski dh 3-0-0. Totals 28-7-9
RBI: MacDonald 2, L. Arsenault, Harring, Cucinotta, Scialdone
HR: L. Arsenault
WP: Scialdone;
Records: Amesbury 12-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.