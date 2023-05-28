Just pure domination, and it started from the opening event.
All year long, the Amesbury boys track program emphasized to their athletes the importance of being all-around performers. And to the kids' credit they've taken that to heart, spending 15 extra minutes at the end of practice one day to work on the shot put, 15 minutes the next on the long jump, and so on.
Well, the results of that hard work paid off over the weekend.
On the first day of the Division 6 State Championship last Thursday, Amesbury set the tone in the opening event with a ridicuolous five out of the eight placers in the Pentathlon. Nick Marden led the way in third (2662 point), Jackson Wetherell was fourth (2601), Brody Tonks was fifth (2601), Christian McGarry was seventh (2309) and Dylan Crossman rounded out the group in eighth (2308).
Those 18 points right out of the gate let the rest of the field know what was ahead, and Amesbury didn't look back from there. The Red Hawks dominated the competition with 101 points to bring home the Division 6 State Title, beating out both Littleton and Mount Greylock in second place (68.50).
"We've had kids spread out all over the different events, and basically everyone exceeded their personal bests and came through," said Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon. "So it was nice to see for them. To go through the CAL 5-0, beat Newburyport in our first meet, getting through that and winning the State Relays, finishing second at the CAL Open, it was just a fantastic season for them. I'm really happy for them that they got this."
At the end of that opening Thursday, Amesbury stood well in the clear with 61 points.
It was to the point where when Day 2 was wrapping up on Saturday, the Red Hawks had the meet locked up heading into the final three relays. But just for good measure, the 4x800 team of Maxx Rodrigues, Andre Bailin, Othmane Missaoui and Joe Stanton placed second (8:15.78), while the 4x400 team of Wetherell, Max Sanchez, Zach Rome and Michael Sanchez earned a state title with a winning time of 3:27.60.
That, however, was just the beginning of the success for Michael Sanchez.
The junior superstar had a fantastic two days. Besides running the anchor leg on the 4x400, he also won the 400 with an electric time (49.91) and placed second in the 200 (22.35). Sanchez, as well as the rest of the 4x400 team, will be headed to Meet of Champions next week, as will fellow junior Aiden Donovan. The Daily News All-Star had another strong day in the throws, placing second in the shot put (52-5) while also throwing a personal best in the discus to place third (157-4).
Elsewhere, Rome added a second in the 400 hurdles (59.09), Wetherell was third in the 400 hurdles (59.12), Max Sanchez was third in the triple jump (41-4.50) and Marden was fifth in the triple jump (41-2).
"It was a comfortable lead, but it never felt comfortable until you see it all play out," said Bissaillon. "But it was nice going into the last three relays and knowing we already had it locked up. Then it was great to see the 4x400 win the last event in a school-record time."
The Amesbury girls also had a solid Division 6 State Championship showing.
The Red Hawks placed 13th out of 47 teams with 18 points, as powerhouse Whitinsville Christian ran away with the meet with 92 points. Senior captain Meagan McAndrews had a standout day, earning a third in the 400 hurdles (1:07.99), an eighth in the javelin (100-2) and a fifth with the 4x100 relay alongside Lidya Belanger, Lindsey Williamson and Bayleigh Shanahan (51.93).
Belanger added a fourth in the Pentathlon (2333 points), while Williamson was right behind in seventh (2050).
Division 6 State Championship (Boys)
Meet Results (43 teams scored): 1. Amesbury 101; 2. Littleton 68.50; 2. Mount Greylock 68.50; 4. Parker Charter 49
Amesbury placers (top-8):
Pole vault: 7. Brody Tonks 9-6; Shot put: 2. Aiden Donovan 52-5.00, 8. Ibrahim Jalloh 42-8.50; Discus: 3. Aiden Donovan 157-4; Javelin: 6. Henry O'Neill 144-2; Triple jump: 3. Max Sanchez 41-4.50, 5. Nick Marden 41-2.00; 400: 1. Michael Sanchez 49.91; 400 hurdles: 2. Zach Rome 59.09, 3. Jackson Wetherell 59.12; 800: 6. Joe Stanton 2:01.27; 200: 2. Michael Sanchez 22.35; 4x400 relay: 1. Jackson Wetherell, Max Sanchez, Zach Rome, Michael Sanchez (3:27.60); 4x800: 2. Maxx Rodrgiues, Andre Bailin, Othmane Missaoui, Joe Stanton (8:15.78); Pentathlon: 3. Nick Marden 2662, 4. Jackson Wetherell 2612, 5. Brody Tonks 2601, 7. Christian McGarry 2309, 8. Dylan Crossman 2308
Division 6 State Championship (Girls)
Meet Results (47 teams scored): 1. Whitinsville Christian 92; 2. Mount Greylock 58; 3. Ayer Shirley 43; ... ALSO: 13. Amesbury 18
Amesbury placers (top-8):
Javelin: 8. Meagan McAndrews 100-2; 4x100 relay: 5. Meagan McAndrews, Lidya Belanger, Lindsey Williamson, Bayleigh Shanahan (51.93); 400 hurdles: 3. Meagan McAndrews 1:07.99; Pentathlon: 4. Lidya Belanger 2333, 7. Lindsey Williamson 2050
