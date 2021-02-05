Cam Keliher knew he had to step up. His Amesbury boys basketball team trailed undefeated Newburyport by 14 in the first quarter, and if things didn’t turn around the game could easily get out of hand. So when Amesbury the court to start the second, Keliher was determined to get his team back in the game.
What followed was arguably the greatest individual performance by a local player in recent memory.
From the second quarter onwards Keliher was completely unstoppable, knocking down seemingly every shot he took on his way to a career-high 44 points on 11 3-pointers. The junior also nearly had the game-winning three with 22 seconds left before Newburyport star Jacob Robertson answered with a buzzer-beating three of his own to force overtime.
Once there, the Clippers pulled away for the thrilling 86-83 win to stay unbeaten, but afterwards both coaches said they were simply in awe of Keliher’s explosive performance.
“That was one of the most impressive high school performances I’ve ever seen,” said Newburyport coach Dave Clay. “His shots were from like the volleyball line, they were deep. He played terrific.”
“Some nights the rim looks small and sometimes it looks big, and man, tonight it looked big for him,” said Amesbury coach Tom Comeau. “He hit everything he shot. He shot with confidence and he played a phenomenal basketball game.”
Keliher scored 41 of his 44 points from the second quarter onwards, and in addition to his offensive eruption, he also played lockdown defense on Robertson, the favorite to win CAL Kinney Player of the Year. Keliher held the Newburyport senior to six points through the first three quarters before Robertson eventually heated up in the fourth, finishing with 17 points on the night.
Amesbury needed every one of Keliher’s points to keep pace with Newburyport, which enjoyed a terrific offensive performance itself. The Clippers led 21-7 after the first and 43-30 at halftime before Keliher and Matthew Welch shot the Indians back into the game in the third, keying a 32-20 run to make it a 63-62 Newburyport lead heading into the fourth.
From there Robertson and Keliher dueled down the stretch, with Robertson scoring 11 of his team’s 15 points in the fourth while Keliher had 12 of his team’s 16. Robertson’s game-tying three came from well beyond the arc after a series of tips on an initial miss, making it 78-78, but once in overtime Newburyport changed its strategy by attacking Amesbury inside. Jack Fehlner and Tommy Jahn combined for eight points in the extra session to give the Clippers the daylight they needed to finish Amesbury off.
“We were just trying to get into the middle with some high low action, try to get some layups and not rely on the three as much,” Clay said. “We wanted to attack them, and we ended up getting some open looks.”
While Amesbury would have obviously preferred to come out with the win, Comeau said he was extremely proud of his team’s performance and the fight they showed against the unbeaten CAL Kinney champions. He also noted how his team’s 2-6 record doesn’t reflect its true ability, and that after a School Committee mandated two-week pause the Indians are finally hitting their stride.
“This is the team I thought we were going to have, and it shows how two weeks off at the beginning really hurt us,” Comeau said. “Now we’re starting to get up to speed with the rest of the league.”
In addition to Keliher’s 44 points, Welch scored 13 points and Kyle Donovan had 11 for the Indians. Newburyport had five players score in double figures, with Max Gagnon matching Robertson with 17 points while knocking down five 3-pointers, including four the third quarter. Fehlner had 16 points and four 3-pointers, Ronan Brown had 11 points and Jahn had 10.
With the win Newburyport improves to 9-0 and will wrap up its regular season at Rockport on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Amesbury (2-6) has three games remaining and will next host Hamilton-Wenham on Monday at 4 p.m.
***
Newburyport 86, Amesbury 83 (OT)
Amesbury (83): Keliher 16-1-44, M. Heidt 0-0-0, Kokinacis 2-2-7, Hallinan 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Lapointe 0-0-0, Donovan 3-5-11, Collins 0-0-0, Welch 5-1-13, Daileanes 0-0-0, Gjikopulli 1-0-2, K. Heidt 3-0-6. Totals: 30-9-83
Newburyport (86): Fehlner 6-0-16, Brown 4-1-11, Bovee 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Cahalane 2-0-4, Gagnon 6-0-17, Robertson 4-6-17, Cullen 4-1-9, Ward 0-2-2, Jahn 4-2-10. Totals: 30-12-86
3-pointers: A — Keliher 11; N — Gagnon 5, Fehlner 4, Robertson 3, Brown 2
Amesbury (2-6): 7 23 32 16 5 — 83
Newburyport (9-0): 21 22 20 15 8 — 86
