Way back before the fancy restuarants and pop-up shops lined the streets surrounding the Waterfront, back before the cobblestone walkways connected the town from streetlight to streetlight, back when only 10s of “little” boats were littered in the Merrimack River, opposed to the hundreds that rest docked shoulder-to-shoulder now ... there really wasn’t all that much in Newburyport.
But, there was football.
It wasn’t necessarily the best quality of football. But on any given Friday night, World War Memorial Stadium was the place to be.
All of that changed, however, when James T. Stehlin, a Brandeis University alumnus and All-American quarterback from Allentown, Pennsylvania, entered the community in 1964. Now, 59 years later, that same community has come together to mourn the loss of a iconic figure that arguably influenced more lives in Newburyport for the better than anyone else. Stehlin, the former longtime Newburyport football and baseball coach, as well as athletic director up until 1993, passed away on Wednesday at age 90.
“I can’t say enough about Coach Stehlin,” said Kevin Lucy, a former player of Stehlin’s and member of the 1966 undefeated state championship team. “He was my mentor. He wasn’t just a football coach, he was a life coach. Before Newburyport became like it is now, it was a working-class city and everybody knew everybody. Sports was big and football was down. and when he came down he just got it rolling, and Newburyport was the place to be.
“He was Newburyport.”
The story, at this point, is most likely famous.
But back in 1964, it came down to a four-way race between who was going to take over as coach of the football program. It was a who’s-who of final candidates that included names like Tom Flaherty and Jack Welch, who went on to both have legendary coaching careers at Pentucket and Ipswich, respectfully. But in the end, by the deciding vote of then-mayor George Lawler to break the tie, the job went to Stehlin.
Safe to say it turned out to be a good hire.
Between 1964 and 1983, Stehlin, a Newburyport Wall of Famer, posted a career 126-64-3 record with three state championship, eight league championships and basically every accolade you can think of. Going back to those Friday nights, you would have people from all of the surrounding towns travel up to the stadium, in the thousands, standing packed just looking to get a chance to watch Newburyport play.
They were there to watch Stehlin, who always put a well-prepared, tough and respected team on the field.
“He is well-known throughout New England, probably better than any coach that’s living,” said Amesbury High Hall of Famer and former athletic director and football coach Doug Wood, a close friend of Stehlin. “He was respected by everyone, but at the same time he was just a regular guy. The most important thing that Jimmy gave to his players was that he was very prepared and successful, and didn’t take losing for an option. He was revered for his honesty, preparation and strong family values.
“He’s a true Newburyport legend.”
Of course, Stehlin’s legacy was firmly cemented in Newburyport history when the football stadium was renamed in 2015 to: James T. Stehlin Field at World War Memorial Stadium. At the time of the honoring, the Daily News wrote: “Nobody can bring the Newburyport community together quite like James T. Stehlin.”
Words that would have been true 50 years ago, and still are today.
Stehlin set the standard for how football — and really sports in general — should be conducted and enjoyed in Newburyport. He made Friday nights an event in the city, a town where people wanted to travel to, and stories still get told how after away games, he would have the bus travel through the center of town so the players could cheer with the community to get both parties engaged with the team.
He just was Newburyport.
But more than his drive to coach, and the win, was his values as a family man.
Many of his lifelong friends, like Wood, Welch and Flaherty, started as, well, rivals. There were some heated battles on the gridiron on Friday nights, but come Sunday, after years of competition against each other and friendships started to development, it was all water under the bridge — until next time, of course.
“We applied for the same job and he got one more vote than I did,” said Welch, who coached Ipswich for 37 years before retiring in 2000. “That was the start of our relationaship. So we became rivals coaching against each other. But I always found him to be very astute and very prepared.
“Sometimes when you’re rivals you don’t know the person. But eventually we became friends, which was important to me and I hope to him. I’ve always respected him right from the get go as a coach and as a friend. It was just great to know him.”
Talk to anybody who knew Stehlin, and the same words keep coming up.
Respect. Prepared. Family. Coach. Pride.
Once his “Coaching Days” were over, he still impacted positive change as athletic director until stepping down in 1993. But even still, the amount of times — “on the record” — that he continued to communicate with former players, coaches and friends and offer both coaching advice and life advice was in the thousands.
The amount of times “off the record,” that are unknown, would be far too high to count.
But that’s just the type of person Stehlin was.
Always eager to help.
“Our friendship was a bond that revolved around football, and one that I gained more from him than him from me,” said Wood. “And I say that honestly. I don’t think that there’s a man who influenced more lives in Newburyport than that man Jim Stehlin. He influenced and touched so many lives. and most things people don’t know.”
Newburyport lost an icon. But his legacy will never be hard to find.
