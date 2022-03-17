A familiar face in the Cape Ann League baseball landscape has found a new home.
A couple of weeks ago, Triton announced that it had hired Chris Lamothe as its new head varsity baseball coach. A former standout at Newburyport High (Class of 1986) and Tufts University (Class of ‘90), Lamothe was previously the head coach at Manchester-Essex before taking on assistant roles at powerhouse Northern Essex Community College and most recently at Georgetown.
He replaces Ryan McCarthy, who went 76-77 in his nine years with the Vikings.
“It’s a great atmoshpere here,” said Lamothe. “The administration here is supportive of the student athletes, and the coaches are all dedicated to what they do. It’s all great. So I’m really excited for the opportunity. We’ll officially start up on Monday, but so far numbers are looking great for all three of the teams. We have 20 freshman already signed up, which is awesome, and a good group of upperclassmen who are returning.
“So come Monday, we’ll be ready to hit the ground running.”
A former teacher and web developer, Lamothe has been involved with Triton since the fall working in the athletics office. When the Vikings’ baseball position became available, Lamothe was quick to throw his name into the hat.
“I’ve actually been working in the athletic office here with (Athletic Director) Tim Alberts since November with the intention of getting experience in the athletic office and hopefully turn into an A.D. job one day,” said Lamothe. “So when the baseball job became available, I told Tim that I would love the opportunity. We talked for a while and went through the process, and I feel very fortunate that I got the opportunity.”
Lamothe was a standout at Newburyport High for Coach Bill Pettingell before getting a scholarship to Tufts. A pitcher and outfielder, his 14 doubles for the Jumbos during the 1989 season still to this day rank eighth all time in program history for doubles in a season. and even now, at a “young 53,” Lamothe is still active with the game and, “Will be throwing BP with the kids every day.”
After his playing days were over, Lamothe started his coaching career back at Newburyport High as an assistant to Pettingell. He was there for four seasons, but was hired by Manchester-Essex in 1999 to take over the program. He stayed with the Hornets for 10 seasons before stepping away from the game for a few years.
What Lamothe may be secretly known for the most, though, is his creation of the popular and extremely usefull CAL.MAScores website, which for over the past decade has documented every score of every sporting event in the Cape Ann League. It has expanded over the years — and continues to expand — to provide comprehensive documentation (schedules, rosters, scores) of each CAL team.
“At Manchester-Essex, I was the newest coach in the league and I took on the responsibility of gathering all of the league’s baseball scores to call in to the Boston Globe,” said Lamothe. “But I was sort of a self-taught web guy, so I started putting all of my spreadsheets together in one spot. After a few years, all of the CAL Athletic Directors reached out to me wanting to use my site as the official CAL website. and that was great. So now, they’re all responsible for putting in their schedules and their rosters and all of that.
“I would love to keep expanding it to show stats and stuff like that, or maybe even have stories from aspiring sports journalists in high school who may be at a game and want to write something.”
In 2016, Lamothe got the urge to get back into coaching, and landed as an assistant with Coach Jeff Mejia at Northern Essex. He was there for three years before an old friend and former player of his, Phil Desilets — still the head coach at Georgetown — gave him a call. Lamothe was with the Royals the past two seasons as an assistant before just recently deciding to take the Triton job.
“I wanted to get back to the high school level,” said Lamothe. “I missed the more instructional part of it that comes with coaching at the high school level.”
And come Monday, Lamothe will begin working with plenty of talent.
The Vikings are coming off a 9-7 season last spring and are in line to return returning Daily News All-Star Joe Abt. The second baseman hit .400 last year with 10 runs scored and 14 RBI. Fellow senior Dylan Watson will be one of the team’s top pitchers, and the Dupuis brothers, Nick and Griffin, are coming off fine basketball seasons and will be staples in the lineup.
And oh yeah, don’t worry about a former Newburyport guy coaching at rival Triton.
“I’ve coached against Newburyport before at Georgetown and at Manchester,” laughed Lamothe. “People ask me about it, they say, ‘Oh, are you prepared to coach against Newburyport?’ and I’ll say, ‘Been there, done that!’
“But it’s going to be fun. All of the coaches in the league know each other pretty well. We’re all just trying to give the kids the same opportunities that we had when we were in high school.”
