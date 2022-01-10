When John Boyle started teaching chemistry and helping out with the cross country team at St. John’s Prep in 1969, he and his family were living in the dorms with the students.
It wasn’t the most ideal of situations, but it did help the young administrator endear himself to the school and it’s students.
Now, 53 years later, not too much has changed.
Boyle has lived in Newburyport for the past four decades, and he retired from teaching chemistry last year, but his love and loyalty to St. John’s Prep hasn’t wavered. and his cross country teams have consistently ranked near the top of the state. The Eagles won the Division 1 state championship both this fall and in 2019, and had the No. 1 ranked team in the state in 2020 when there was no state tournament due to the pandemic.
So, basically, Boyle has led the Eagles to a three-peat.
“I’m just very competitive,” laughed Boyle. “I stopped running myself a few years ago, so I like to compete through the kids on the team. I love to see how the younger kids fall in love with competing and the sport of running.”
Boyle grew up in Boston and went to Catholic Memorial. He was working in Staten Island at the beginning of 1969, but, whether he knew it at the time or not, wound up landing a job he would keep for the rest of his life later in the year. Ask anyone involved with St. John’s Prep athletics over the past 50-plus years, and they’ll tell you his run has been nothing short of legendary.
And at 77, Boyle isn’t showing signs of slowing down any time soon.
“That’s what always keeps bringing you back is the kids,” said Boyle, who also is an assistant for both the indoor and outdoor track teams. “Seeing them improve and reach their goals. and we should have a lot of talented runners coming back next year! I still love it and the team should be good, so I don’t see myself stopping just yet.”
There have been many factors that have led to Boyle’s consistent success.
One is that he is, or was, as he would say now, a talented runner himself. The year he turned 40 and qualified for the Masters division in road races, he was the No. 1 ranked 5K Masters runner in the country.
But another, according to people he know him well, is his meticulous approach to coaching.
“He was always extremely detailed with his runs,” said Newburyport cross country coach Don Hennigar, a longtime friend of Boyle’s. “Every day, without fail, you would see him running his same 10K course around Newburyport, every mile checking his watch to see if he was liking his time or not.
“He’s been extrememly loyal to St. John’s, he’s an SJP guy through and through. and I heard more than once about what a great teacher he was as well. He’s just a real stand-up guy, and obviously a phenomenal coach.”
Boyle is rather direct on what it takes to be a good runner.
“I think the basic philosophy for distance running has stayed the same over the years,” said Boyle. “You have to burn the miles. Even on a day like today when it’s snowing. When the snow clears, make sure you get out there and get your miles in.”
Boyle’s name has been synonomous with St. John’s Prep for many generations of athletes. He’s helped countless Eagles achieve their running goals, and his loyalty to the program and the school has been unmatched.
It’s why it’s a safe bet to say the school loves Boyle just as much as Boyle loves the Prep.
“It’s been a tremendous place for me and my family,” said Boyle. “My son (Colin) graduated from here in 1993. It’s been a huge part of my life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.