Golf

Newburyport’s Parker Cowles chips on the ninth hole during Wednesday’s match against North Reading.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 highlights

Boys Cross Country

Newburyport 15, Lynnfield 49

at Maudslay Park

Top Newburyport finishers: 1. TJ Carleo 17:08; 1. Bradford Duschene 17:08; 1. Matt Murray 17:08; 1. Sam Walker 17:08

Records: Newburyport 3-0

Triton 23, North Reading 36

at North Reading

Top Triton finishers: 2. Griffin White 18:30; 3. Cole Jacobsen 18:31; 5. John Sayles 18:51; 6. Sam O'Shea 18:58

Records: Triton 1-1

Manchester 27, Amesbury 28

at Amesbury

Top Amesbury finishers: 2. Drew Sanford 17:40; 3. Andre Bailin 17:54; 6. Joe Stanton 18:11

Records: Amesbury 0-3

Ipswich 15, Georgetown 50

at Ipswich

Top Georgetown finishers: 10. Colton Hayhurst 21:37; 11. Ethan Deane 22:00; 20. James Ostowski 24:15

Records: Georgetown 0-2

Girls Cross Country

Newburyport 16, Lynnfield 47

at Maudslay Park

Top Newburyport finishers: 1. Hailey LaRosa 20:48; 2. Olivia D'Ambrosio 20:50; 3. Annabel Murray 20:58; 4. Bristol Banovic 21:05

Records: Newburyport 3-0

Triton 23, North Reading 32

at North Reading

Top Triton finishers: 2. Ava Burl 21:08; 3. Robin Sanger 21:55; 4. Alexa Bansera 22:13; 5. Ella Visconti 23:35

Records: Triton 1-1

Amesbury 26, Manchester 29

at Amesbury

Top Amesbury finishers: 1. Julia Parsons 21:20; 2. Piper Hogg 21:30; 6. Lindsey Williamson 22:47

Records: Amesbury 2-1

Ipswich 1, Georgetown 0

at Ipswich

Top Georgetown finishers: 2. Abigail Porto 25:47; 3. Collette Olson 28:03

Boys Soccer

Pentucket 3, Ipswich 1

Goals: Alex Bishop 2, Stratton Seymour

Saves: Tyler Correnti 2

Pentucket (3-4-1): 03 3

Ipswich: 10 1

Lynnfield 2, Georgetown 0

Saves: Kyle Davies 6

Lynnfield: 02 2

Georgetown (3-6): 00 0

Girls Volleyball

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Newburyport 0

Service points (aces): Lily LeDuc (5)

Hamilton-Wenham: 252525 3

Newburyport (4-5): 19923 0

