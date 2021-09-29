Wednesday, Sept. 29 highlights
Boys Cross Country
Newburyport 15, Lynnfield 49
at Maudslay Park
Top Newburyport finishers: 1. TJ Carleo 17:08; 1. Bradford Duschene 17:08; 1. Matt Murray 17:08; 1. Sam Walker 17:08
Records: Newburyport 3-0
Triton 23, North Reading 36
at North Reading
Top Triton finishers: 2. Griffin White 18:30; 3. Cole Jacobsen 18:31; 5. John Sayles 18:51; 6. Sam O'Shea 18:58
Records: Triton 1-1
Manchester 27, Amesbury 28
at Amesbury
Top Amesbury finishers: 2. Drew Sanford 17:40; 3. Andre Bailin 17:54; 6. Joe Stanton 18:11
Records: Amesbury 0-3
Ipswich 15, Georgetown 50
at Ipswich
Top Georgetown finishers: 10. Colton Hayhurst 21:37; 11. Ethan Deane 22:00; 20. James Ostowski 24:15
Records: Georgetown 0-2
Girls Cross Country
Newburyport 16, Lynnfield 47
at Maudslay Park
Top Newburyport finishers: 1. Hailey LaRosa 20:48; 2. Olivia D'Ambrosio 20:50; 3. Annabel Murray 20:58; 4. Bristol Banovic 21:05
Records: Newburyport 3-0
Triton 23, North Reading 32
at North Reading
Top Triton finishers: 2. Ava Burl 21:08; 3. Robin Sanger 21:55; 4. Alexa Bansera 22:13; 5. Ella Visconti 23:35
Records: Triton 1-1
Amesbury 26, Manchester 29
at Amesbury
Top Amesbury finishers: 1. Julia Parsons 21:20; 2. Piper Hogg 21:30; 6. Lindsey Williamson 22:47
Records: Amesbury 2-1
Ipswich 1, Georgetown 0
at Ipswich
Top Georgetown finishers: 2. Abigail Porto 25:47; 3. Collette Olson 28:03
Boys Soccer
Pentucket 3, Ipswich 1
Goals: Alex Bishop 2, Stratton Seymour
Saves: Tyler Correnti 2
Pentucket (3-4-1): 03 3
Ipswich: 10 1
Lynnfield 2, Georgetown 0
Saves: Kyle Davies 6
Lynnfield: 02 2
Georgetown (3-6): 00 0
Girls Volleyball
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Newburyport 0
Service points (aces): Lily LeDuc (5)
Hamilton-Wenham: 252525 3
Newburyport (4-5): 19923 0
