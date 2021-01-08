Friday, Jan. 8
Boys Basketball
Georgetown 63, North Reading 56
Georgetown (63): Murphy 6-3-18, Lien 4-2-10, J. Lucido 2-1-9, Guyer 2-0-4, Lyon 3-3-10, Walsh 2-0-5, Nicholas 1-4-7, Angelopolus 0-0-0. Totals: 20-13-63
3-pointers: Murphy 3, J. Lucido 2, Lyon, Walsh, Nicholas
Georgetown (2-0): 17 15 12 19 — 63
North Reading: 11 15 16 14 — 56
Triton 53, Rockport 40
Triton (53): Odoy 8-0-18, Wilkinson 4-0-10, McHale 5-1-11, Overbaugh 2-0-6, Liebert 1-0-2, G. DuPuis 2-0-4, N. DuPuis 1-0-2, Dennis 0-0-0, Leonard 0-0-0, Scholtz 0-0-0. Totals: 22-1-53
3-pointers: Odoy 2, Overbaugh 2, Wilkinson 2
Triton (1-0): 11 15 17 10 — 53
Rockport: 7 12 13 8 — 40
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 58, Lynnfield 39
Pentucket (58): Cacciacouti 0-0-0, Conover 2-2-6, Cloutier 1-1-4, Thompson 1-0-2, Maurer 2-1-5, DiBurro 1-0-3, Dube 3-1-10, Riley 1-0-2, Mickelson 3-3-9, Currie 2-4-8, Cleveland 4-0-9, Lopata 0-0-0. Totals: 20-12-58
3-pointers: Dube 3, Cloutier, DiBurro, Cleveland
Pentucket (2-0): 10 16 18 14 — 58
Lynnfield (0-1): 7 11 8 13 — 39
Triton 47, Rockport 22
Triton (47): Kimball 3-2-11, C. Frary 2-0-4, Heffernan 4-3-11, Hoggard 0-0-0, Renda 2-0-4, Kiricoples 3-0-6, Bell 2-0-5, Leavitt 0-0-0, Lesinski 0-0-0, Basile 1-0-2, Hathaway 2-0-4, Campbell 0-0-0. Totals: 19-5-47
3-pointers: Kimball 3, Bell
Rockport: 2 12 3 5 — 22
Triton (1-0): 13 14 8 12 — 47
Newburyport 45, Hamilton-Wenham 16
Newburyport (45): Doucette 4-0-9, Turner 2-0-4, McElhinney 0-2-2, McDonald 0-0-0, Ward 1-1-3, Loughran 3-0-6, Pavao 0-0-0, Affolter 2-0-5, Gillingham 4-2-10, Foley 1-0-2, Leah Metsker 2-0-4, Lizzie Metsker 0-0-0. Totals: 19-5-45
3-pointers: Doucette, Affolter
Newburyport (2-0): 28 4 9 4 — 45
Hamilton-Wenham: 5 2 5 4 — 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.