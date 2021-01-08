Friday, Jan. 8

Boys Basketball

Georgetown 63, North Reading 56

Georgetown (63): Murphy 6-3-18, Lien 4-2-10, J. Lucido 2-1-9, Guyer 2-0-4, Lyon 3-3-10, Walsh 2-0-5, Nicholas 1-4-7, Angelopolus 0-0-0. Totals: 20-13-63

3-pointers: Murphy 3, J. Lucido 2, Lyon, Walsh, Nicholas

Georgetown (2-0): 17 15 12 19 — 63

North Reading: 11 15 16 14 — 56

Triton 53, Rockport 40

Triton (53): Odoy 8-0-18, Wilkinson 4-0-10, McHale 5-1-11, Overbaugh 2-0-6, Liebert 1-0-2, G. DuPuis 2-0-4, N. DuPuis 1-0-2, Dennis 0-0-0, Leonard 0-0-0, Scholtz 0-0-0. Totals: 22-1-53

3-pointers: Odoy 2, Overbaugh 2, Wilkinson 2

Triton (1-0): 11 15 17 10 — 53

Rockport:  7 12 13  8 — 40

Girls Basketball

Pentucket 58, Lynnfield 39

Pentucket (58): Cacciacouti 0-0-0, Conover 2-2-6, Cloutier 1-1-4, Thompson 1-0-2, Maurer 2-1-5, DiBurro 1-0-3, Dube 3-1-10, Riley 1-0-2, Mickelson 3-3-9, Currie 2-4-8, Cleveland 4-0-9, Lopata 0-0-0. Totals: 20-12-58

3-pointers: Dube 3, Cloutier, DiBurro, Cleveland

Pentucket (2-0): 10 16 18 14 — 58

Lynnfield (0-1):  7 11  8 13 — 39

Triton 47, Rockport 22

Triton (47): Kimball 3-2-11, C. Frary 2-0-4, Heffernan 4-3-11, Hoggard 0-0-0, Renda 2-0-4, Kiricoples 3-0-6, Bell 2-0-5, Leavitt 0-0-0, Lesinski 0-0-0, Basile 1-0-2, Hathaway 2-0-4, Campbell 0-0-0. Totals: 19-5-47

3-pointers: Kimball 3, Bell

Rockport:  2 12 3  5 — 22

Triton (1-0): 13 14 8 12 — 47

Newburyport 45, Hamilton-Wenham 16

Newburyport (45): Doucette 4-0-9, Turner 2-0-4, McElhinney 0-2-2, McDonald 0-0-0, Ward 1-1-3, Loughran 3-0-6, Pavao 0-0-0, Affolter 2-0-5, Gillingham 4-2-10, Foley 1-0-2, Leah Metsker 2-0-4, Lizzie Metsker 0-0-0. Totals: 19-5-45

3-pointers: Doucette, Affolter

Newburyport (2-0): 28 4 9 4 — 45

Hamilton-Wenham:  5 2 5 4 — 16

