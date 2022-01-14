Thursday, Jan. 13 highlights
Boys Ice Hockey
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Pentucket 2
Hamilton-Wenham (4-3): 211 4
Pentucket (1-7): 002 2
Goals: Nolan Cole, John Hurley
Saves: Ben Guertin
Boys Skiing
Newburyport splits
Meet Results: Newburyport 69, Haverhill 66; Andover 93, Newburyport 42; Andover 75, Masconomet 60; Masconomet 93, Austin Prep 42; North Andover 111, Austin Prep 24; St. John’s Prep 89, North Andover 46; St. John’s Prep 128, Manchester-Essex 7; Haverhill 78, Manchester-Essex 35
Winner and top local placers: 1. Owen Gandt (SJP) 21.35, 2. Adam Payne (Pent/Hav) 21.87, 6. Henry Hartford (Pent/Hav) 22.30, 18. Paul Parachojuk (Pent/Hav) 23.75, 27. Tyler Chorebanian (N) 24.43, 30. Graham Smith (N) 24.68, 36. Tommy Lynch (N) 25.21
Records: Andover 2-0, St. John’s Prep 2-0, Newburyport 1-1, Haverhill 1-1, Masconomet 1-1, North Andover 1-1, Austin Prep 0-2, Manchester Essex 0-2
Wrestling
Triton 33, Lynnfield 0
Triton winners:
106: Finnley Packer, pin, 1:12; 113: Alex Sabino, forfeit; 120: Aiden Quinn, pin, 1:47; 160: Sean Quinn, pin, 3:04; 170: Douglas Aylward, dec., 9-2; 195: Tyler Nason, pin, 1:04
Records: Triton 7-0
