Wednesday, Dec. 22 highlights
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 56, Lynnfield 35
Pentucket (56): Cacciapuoti 2-1-5, A. Conover 2-4-8, Cloutier 2-0-4, Thompson 2-1-5, K. Conover 1-0-2, Dalgar 1-0-2, DiBurro 1-0-3, Dube 7-1-20, Mickelson 2-2-6, King 0-1-1. Totals 20-10-56
3-pointers: Dube 5, DiBurro
Pentucket (3-2):9112113 56
Lynnfield (0-4): 107108 35
Amesbury 59, Georgetown 39
Amesbury (59): M. Hallinan 1-3-5, Catarius 0-0-0, Mitchell 0-0-0, DeLong 5-0-11, A. Hallinan 12-7-32, Dollas 0-0-0, Bolth 0-0-0, Redford 2-3-7, Marden 0-0-0, Kimball 2-0-4. Totals 22-13-59
3-pointers: A DeLong, A. Hallinan
Amesbury (3-0): 1721129 59
Georgetown (0-4): 109911 39
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport 4, Shawsheen Valley 2
Shawsheen Valley: 011 2
Newburyport (3-1-1): 121 4
Goals: Olivia Wilson 2, Abigail Stauss, Holly Sullivan
Wrestling
Triton 57, Beverly 21
Triton winners:
106: Finnley Packer, forfeit; 113: Tori Orender, pin (:27); 120: Boston Record, dec. 10-4; 132: Lucas Bistany, pin (2:55); 145: Alexis Montes, pin (1:08); 152: Zander Rolfe, pin (2:47); 160: Douglas Aylward, pin (1:23); 182: Tyler Nason, pin (1:37); 220: Ashton Wonson, pin (:39); HVY: Dylan Merrill, pin (1:21)
Records: Triton 4-0
