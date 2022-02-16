Wednesday, Feb. 16 highlights
Boys Basketball
Amesbury 54, Masconomet 45
Amesbury (54): Keliher 10-2-23, Heidt 3-0-6, Kokinacis 2-1-7, Hallinan 0-0-0, Daileanes 0-0-0, Collins 1-0-3, Welch 4-3-11, Lapointe 1-0-2, Marden 0-2-2. Totals 21-8-54
3-pointers: Kokinacis 2, Keliher, Collins
Masconomet: 14 10 10 11 — 45
Amesbury (11-8): 17 13 10 14 — 54
Swampscott 81, Georgetown 77
Georgetown (77): Lien 16-3-40, J. Lucido 5-0-14, Walsh 1-0-3, Torgerson 4-0-12, Alcantara 1-0-3, Giguere 1-0-3, C. Lucido 0-0-0, Davies 0-2-2. Totals 28-5-77
3-pointers: Lien 6, J. Lucido 4, Torgerson 4, Walsh, Alcantara, Giguere
Swampscott: 10 14 18 25 14 — 81
Georgetown (13-6): 16 16 9 26 10 — 77
Newburyport 69, North Andover 59
North Andover (59): McGratty 14, OConnell 13, Wolinski 11, Connolly 11, King 10. Faro 0, Bethel 0, Denney 0.
Newburyport (69): Brown 3-6-14, Bovee 3-0-6, Acton 0-0-0, Scali 12-5-34, Sullivan 2-1-5, Thoreson 1-0-2, Brennan 2-0-4, Tahnk 2-0-4. Totals 21-11-60
3-pointers: N Scali 5, Brown 2; NA McGratty 2, King 2, Connolly 2, Wolinski 2
North Andover (8-7): 6 18 7 28 — 59
Newburyport (12-5): 17 15 15 22 — 69
