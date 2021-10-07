Wednesday, Oct. 6 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 15, Pentucket 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Pipestave (2.97 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top area finishers: 1. TJ Carleo (N) 17:02; 2. Bradford Duchesne (N) 17:05; 3. Sam Walker (N) 17:07; 4. Andy Lasson (N) 17:24; 5. Matt Murray (N) 17:45; 9. Seamus Burke (P) 18:24; 15. Alex Pedersen (P) 18:55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 4-0, Pentucket 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 15, Lynnfield 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Triton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Triton finishers: 1. Griffin White 19:14; 2. Cole Jacobsen 19:17; 3. Bryce Martis 19:40; 4. Zach Lyon 19:41; 5. Sam Mollineaux 20:15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hamilton-Wenham 19, Georgetown 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Georgetown (2.9 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Georgetown finishers: 2. Mason Behl 17:50; Colton Hayhurst 19:42; Ethan Deane 21:58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 0-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 19, Newburyport 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Pipestave (2.97 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top area finishers: 1. Phoebe Rubio (P) 19:32; 2. Hailey LaRosa (N) 19:34; 3. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 20:18; 4. Audrey Conover (P) 20:54; 5. Ella Edic (P) 20:58; 6. Libby Murphy (P) 21:00; 7. Olivia D'Ambrosio (N) 21:21; 8. Lizzy Boelke (N) 21:52; 9. Annabel Murray (N) 22:01; 10. Bristol Banovic (N) 22:17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 3-1, Pentucket 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 23, Lynnfield 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Triton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Triton finishers: 1. Ava Burl 22:15; 2. Robin Sanger 23:01; 3. Alexa Bonasera 23:16; 5. Ella Visconti 25:02
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 0, Hamilton-Wenham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Georgetown (2.9 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Georgetown finishers: Abigail Porto 23:36; Collette Olson 27:58; Sophia Phillips 28:06
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 72, Pentucket 97
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket leaders: Ava Spencer 29, Nick Kutcher 21, James Valeri 18, Tanner Kamuda 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 2-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 1, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Caelan Twitchell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: James Forrest-Hay
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (7-2-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (11-0): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Rockport 2, Georgetown 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Dylan Slimak
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Graham Billington
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyle Davies 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (3-7): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rockport: 11 2
