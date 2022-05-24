Monday, May 23 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 13, Rockport 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (13): Harring 2b 4-3-4, Cucinotta ss 3-1-1, Dcialdone 1b 2-1-0, Kimball lf 2-1-0, MacDonald p 3-0-0, W. Arsenault c 3-0-0, Donovan 3b 3-1-1, L. Arsenault dh 1-2-1, Stanley cf 2-3-2, Anderson ph 0-0-0, Ferriera ph 1-0-0, Bartniski ph 1-1-1, Burnham ph 1-0-1. Totals 26-13-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Cucinotta 2, Harring, Scialdone, MacDonald
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: MacDonald;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 13-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 8, Mystic Valley 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ian Pelletier 3, Jack Welch, Brady Cooper, Killian Cronin, Chase Ayers, Max White
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Ayers 2, Welch, Pelletier, Ethan Stanton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 2-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 10, Marblehead 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jack Hadden 3, Zach McHugh 2, Jon Groth, Ryan McHugh, Colin Fuller, Owen Kreuz, Cam Tinkham
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: R. McHugh
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 12-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 19, Malden Catholic 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Molly Giguere 7, Mary Surette 4, Casey Mahoney 2, Allison DeLuca, Sam McClure, Mel Molis, Lexie Schneider
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (4-13): 910 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Malden Catholic: 50 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 15, Manchester 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Izzy Rosa 5, Maddie Heath 3, Anna Affolter 3, Lilly Pons 2, Olivia McDonald, Rita Cahalane
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Cahalane 4, Pons 2, Affolter 2, Emily Fuller 2, Rosa
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kate Keller 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 16-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 16, Haverhill 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: P -- Lana Mickelson 4, Kate Conover 3, Cat Colvin 3, Sarah Graninger 2, Ella Palmer, Sydney Trout, Ashley Gagnon, Audrey Conover; H -- Alex Bushey 3, Sophia Riley, Katrina Savvas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: P -- Mickelson 6, K. Conover 5, Colvin, Palmer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: P -- Jocelynn Alcantara 7; H -- Fiona Dean 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (7-7):32 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (9-4): 124 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 19, St. Mary's 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Kate Trojan 9, Chloe Connors 3, Ashley Silva 3, Brooke Nangle 2, Allie Pugh, Jocelyn Noyes
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Connors 3, Silva, Trojan, Riley McDonald
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Julia Price 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 9-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 12, Hamilton-Wenham 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (12): Mansfield ss 3-2-1, Grant p 4-2-2, Fair 1b 4-1-1, Dullea c 4-1-1, Ruggeiro rf 4-1-1, Halmen cf 3-3-3, Riley 2b 3-1-1, Figueroa 3b 4-1-1, Mariani lf 3-0-2. Totals 32-12-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Riley 2, Mariani 2, Halmen 2, Mansfield 2, Grant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: Mansfield, Grant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Grant;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 5-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 9, Lynnfield 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (9): Griffin cf 4-0-1, Murphy ss 4-0-1, Mitchell 2b 4-2-2, Hamel lf 2-1-2, Lopata 3b 3-0-0, Lacroix dh 1-1-1, Stock dp 4-2-2, Bickford rf 4-2-2, Agocs c 4-2-2, Pichette 1b 4-0-0. Totals 34-9-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Agocs 6, Lopata
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>HR: Agocs
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: LeBel;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 8-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 3, Newburyport 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Local winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. Austin Yim (N) 6-3, 7-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Caden Eiserman/Brindley Fisher (N) 6-1, 6-2;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Rockport 3, Pentucket 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 2. Ben Brookhart (6-2, 6-1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Aidan Davey/Cashman Smith (6-3, 6-2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 2-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 5, Amesbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Local winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. Austin Yim (N) 8-6; 2. Andrew Long (N) 8-2; 3. Alex Lambert (8-2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Finn Sullivan/James Scali (N) forfeit; 2. Tyler Chorebanian/Max Donahue (8-4);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 5, Amesbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Local winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (N) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ana Lynch (N) 1-6, 6-3, 10-5; 3. Delaney Woekel (N) 6-0, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Kat O'Connor/Sydney Gediman (N) 6-1, 6-1; 2. Harper Bradshaw/Carly McDermott (N) 6-0, 6-0;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Amesbury 2-12, Newburyport 14-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Rockport 3, Pentucket 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. Parker Greason (6-3, 6-3);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 2. Olivia Nardone/Kate Gerish (6-3, 6-3);
Tuesday, May 24 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 7, Georgetown 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (5): Gilbo lf 4-1-3, C. Lucido cf 4-1-1, Girouard 1b/p/3b 2-0-0, Encarnacion cr 0-0-0, J. Lucido ss/p 3-0-1, Ruth rf 3-1-1, Thompson 3b/ss 4-0-1, Lee dh 4-0-2, T. Gilmore pr 0-0-0, Giguere 2b 2-1-1, Gilstein c 3-0-1, Gioia cr 0-1-0, Z. Gilmore p/1b 0-0-0. Totals 29-5-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Gilbo, Girouard, Ruth, Thompson, Giguere
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>LP: Z. Gilmore
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 9-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 4, Newburyport 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (2): Sullivan rf 4-2-2, Stick 2b 4-0-1, Stallard ss 2-0-0, Tahnk 3b 3-0-0, Puleo lf 3-0-1, Fehlner p 3-0-1, Ford 1b 3-0-0, Roberts cf 3-0-1, Cowles c 3-0-0. Totals 28-2-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>RBI: Stallard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP: Hunt; LP: Fehlner
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (10-7): 010021 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (13-5): 100010 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 13, St. Mary's 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jared Leonard 3, Dylan Angelopolus 3, Seamus Cahill 3, Thomas Cahill 2, Gavin Colby, JP Trojan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Leonard 4, T. Cahill 3, Braeden McDonald 3, Colby, Trojan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Griffin Houlihan 6, Charlie Clare 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Faceoffs: JP Trojan 14/16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 11-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 4, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Local winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. (H); 2. Will Smith (N) 6-3, 6-1; 3. Andrew Long (N) 6-2, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Caden Eiserman/Brindley Fisher (N) 6-3, 6-1; 2. Finn Sullivan/James Scali (N) 6-1, 6-2;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 7-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 3, Amesbury 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Local winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. Stratton Seymour (P) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; 2. Ben Broohart (P) 6-2, 6-3; 3. David Roberts (A) 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Aidan Davey/Cashman Smith (P) 6-4, 6-2; 2. John Adams/Jarred Black (A) 6-4, 6-0;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pentucket 3-10, Amesbury 2-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 4, Lynnfield 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-0); 3. Kat O'Connor (6-4, 6-3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Doubles: 1. Sydney Gediman/Harper Bradshaw (6-0, 6-1); 2. Bridgette Mellete/Carly McDermott (6-0, 6-1);
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 15-1
