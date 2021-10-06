Monday, Oct. 4 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 4, Amesbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lana Mickelson 2, Reese Gallant, Maddie Kutcher; A Ana Tomkiewicz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Gallant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: P Charlene Basque 3; A Nuala Arsenault 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (8-1): 22 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 145, Essex Tech 91
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton leaders: Braeden McDonald 30, Rick Gardella 29, Connor Houlihan 27, Griffin Houlihan 20, Mason Colby 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 9-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 1, Lynnfield 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Adam Bovee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Brady O'Donnell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (10-0): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 1, Ipswich 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: McKenna Hallinan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: MK McElaney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Zena Fitzgerald 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury (4-5): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 2, Newburyport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Gabby Loughran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (7-2-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield (5-2-2): 11 2
Tuesday, Oct. 5 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 2, Newburyport 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Blake Parker, Morgan Valeri
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Delaney Woekel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield: 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (1-4-3): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 1, North Reading 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Maddie Hillick
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Sophia Chapman 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (8-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 143, Triton 135
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: N Charlie Forrest 31, Joe O'Connell 28, Tyler Cowles 24, Parker Cowles 24, Cam Collette 18, Will Palermino 18; T Connor Houlihan 27, Griffin Houlihan 25, Braeden McDonald 25, Ricky Gardella 24, Gavin Colby 17, Evan Mace 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 9-2, Triton 9-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 85, Georgetown 71
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown leaders: Logan Corriveau 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ipswich 3, Newburyport 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Sophia Messina 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Anna Rossi (6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich: 24252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (4-7): 26131720 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hamilton-Wenham 3, Triton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Mia Berardino 21, Emma Campbell 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Berardino 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Molly Kimball 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Berardino 7, Trinity Cole 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (4-6): 2525191514 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hamilton-Wenham: 2211252516 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.