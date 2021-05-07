Friday, May 7
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket 10, North Reading 8
Goals: Aidan Tierney 3, Ben Turpin 2, Joe Turpin 2, Luke Dickson, Seamus O'Keefe, Morgan Sullivan
Assists: Henry Walsh 2, Tierney 2, Liam Sullivan
Saves: Cam Smith 8
North Reading (0-1): 2 0 2 4 — 8
Pentucket (1-0): 2 5 1 2 — 10
Newburyport 12, Triton 10
Goals: N — Jake Palma 4, Ryan Cottone 3, Kennedy Heath 2, Jon Groth, Christian Kinsey, Owen Kreuz; T — Jared Leonard 6, C.J. Howland 2, James Tatro 2
Assists: N — Zach Lever 2, Cottone, Groth; T — Tatro 3, Leonard 3, Carson Purcell 2
Saves: N — Ryan Portalla 10; T — Jared Graf 3
Newburyport (1-0): 2 4 3 3 — 12
Triton (0-1): 2 3 3 2 — 10
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport 16, Triton 4
Goals: N — Emily Fuller 3, Sam King 3, Lilly Pons 3, Izzy Rosa 2, Maddie Desimio-Maloney 2, Anna Affolter 2, Liberty Palermino; T — Kate Trojan 2, Chloe Connors 2
Assists: N — Fuller 3, King, Pons, Rosa; T — Ella Visconti
Saves: N — Erin Osinski 5; T — Julia Price 9
Triton (0-1): 0 1 2 1 — 4
Newburyport (1-0): 7 4 2 3 — 16
Pentucket 19, North Reading 12
Goals: Lana Mickelson 7, Charlene Basque 4, Audrey Conover 4, Greta Maurer, Gabby Acardi, Sarah Graninger, Ashley Gagnon
Assists: Maurer 4, Mickelson 2, Conover
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 9
Pentucket (1-0): 7 5 4 3 — 19
North Reading (0-1): 6 0 3 3 — 12
Softball
Ipswich 6, Georgetown 5
Georgetown (5): Mansfield ss 4-2-3, Mogavero p 5-1-3, Dullea c 4-0-0, Ruggeiro 2b 2-0-0, Caplin 1b 4-0-1, Helman cf 2-1-1, Skahan 3b 4-0-0, Allen rf 3-0-0, Sanderson rf 1-0-0, Cooper lf 1-0-0, Mitchell lf 1-0-0, Stevens lf 2-1-1. Totals: 33-5-9
RBI: Mansfield, Mogavero, Dullea, Caplin, Stevens
WP: Morris; LP: Mogavero
Georgetown (0-1): 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 — 5
Ipswich (1-0): 0 1 0 1 1 0 3 — 6
