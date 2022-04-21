Thursday, April 21 highlights
Girls Lacrosse
Central Catholic 14, Newburyport 12
Goals: Olivia McDonald 6, Lily Pons 4, Izy Rosa 2
Saves: Kate Keller 15
Records: Newburyport 4-1, Central Catholic 4-0-1
Softball
Amesbury 23, Rockport 0
Amesbury (23): E. DeLisle c 4-2-2, Bezanson cf 5-3-2, DeLong 1b 2-2-2, Donnell 1b 2-2-0, I. Levasseur 3b 2-2-1, A. DeLisle p 4-2-2, O. Levasseur ss 3-3-3, Catarius 2b 2-3-1, Leblanc lf 2-2-1, Celia rf 3-2-1. Totals 29-23-15
RBI: None given
WP: A. DeLisle
Records: Amesbury 5-0
Pentucket 17, Notre Dame 13
Pentucket (17): Griffin cf 5-2-1, Agocs c 3-1-1, Mitchell 2b 5-2-1, Lopata 3b 4-2-2, Murphy ss 5-3-3, Pichette 1b 4-1-1, Hamel lf/p 2-3-1, Stock dp 4-3-3, Daley lf 3-0-0. Totals 36-17-12
RBI: Lopata 4, Murphy 2, Stock 2, Agocs 2, Griffin, Mitchell
WP: LeBel
Pentucket (3-3): 0 0 0 12 1 0 4 — 17
Notre Dame: 2 0 0 0 7 2 2 — 13
