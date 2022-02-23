Wednesday, Feb. 23 highlights
Boys Basketball
Pentucket 53, Dedham High 39
Pentucket (53): Lee 0-0-0, Gagnon 0-0-0, Ligols 0-0-0, MacDonald 0-0-0, Day 8-1-22, Davis 0-0-0, Tedeschi 1-0-3, Hileman 0-0-0, Bukow 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0, Condon 5-6-18, Tierney 0-0-0, Vuylsteke 2-0-5, Dwight 2-1-5. Totals 19-8-53
3-pointers: Daly 3, Condon 2, Vuylsteke, Tedeschi
Dedham High: 9 11 14 5 — 39
Pentucket (9-11): 13 13 16 11 — 53
Boys Ice Hockey
Norwell 3, Triton 0
Norwell: 2 1 0 — 3
Triton (5-14-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Wes Rollins 36
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport 1, Cathedral 1
Cathedral: 0 0 1 0 — 1
Newburyport (10-7-2): 0 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Ellie Turgeon
Saves: Teagan Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.