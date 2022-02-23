Wednesday, Feb. 23 highlights

Boys Basketball

Pentucket 53, Dedham High 39

Pentucket (53): Lee 0-0-0, Gagnon 0-0-0, Ligols 0-0-0, MacDonald 0-0-0, Day 8-1-22, Davis 0-0-0, Tedeschi 1-0-3, Hileman 0-0-0, Bukow 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0, Condon 5-6-18, Tierney 0-0-0, Vuylsteke 2-0-5, Dwight 2-1-5. Totals 19-8-53

3-pointers: Daly 3, Condon 2, Vuylsteke, Tedeschi

Dedham High: 9 11 14 5 — 39

Pentucket (9-11): 13 13 16 11 — 53

Boys Ice Hockey

Norwell 3, Triton 0

Norwell: 2 1 0 — 3

Triton (5-14-1): 0 0 0 — 0

Saves: Wes Rollins 36

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport 1, Cathedral 1

Cathedral: 0 0 1 0 — 1

Newburyport (10-7-2): 0 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: Ellie Turgeon

Saves: Teagan Wilson

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you