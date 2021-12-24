Thursday, Dec. 23 highlights

Boys Basketball

Pentucket 55, Lynnfield 38

Pentucket (55): Ligols 2-0-5, Gagnon 0-0-0, Lee 1-0-2, MacDonald 3-1-7, Daly 10-3-25, Davis 1-0-2, Tedeschi 0-0-0, Hileman 1-0-2, Bukow 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0, Condon 3-2-8, Tierney 0-0-0, Vuylstere 1-2-4, Dwight 0-0-0. Totals 22-8-55

3-pointers: Daly 2, Ligols

Lynnfield:64919 38

Pentucket (2-2): 1091620 55

Boys Ice Hockey

Saugus 3, Pentucket 1

Pentucket (0-4): 010 1

Saugus: 111 3

Goals: Cam Smith

Saves: Ben Guertin 22

