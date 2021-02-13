Friday, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball
Amesbury 57, Pentucket 50
Amesbury (57): Keliher 5-5-15, M. Heidt 0-0-0, Kokinacis 3-3-10, Hallinan 1-0-3, Davis 0-0-0, Donovan 4-2-10, Collins 0-0-0, Welch 6-1-15, Daileanes 0-0-0, Gjikopullli 0-0-0, K. Heidt 2-0-4.
Pentucket (50): Tedeschi 0-0-0, Enright 1-0-3, K. Lee 2-0-4, St. Louis 1-1-4, Daly 5-3-16, Bucco 3-3-11, Condon 2-0-4, Dwight 0-0-0, Davis 3-0-6, Tierney 0-0-0, Sullvan 0-0-0, Perlitch 0-2-2, Labritz 0-0-0.
3-pointers: A — Welch 2, Hallinan, Kokinacis; P — Daly 3, Bucco 2, St. Louis, Enright
Amesbury (3-8): 11 8 23 15 — 57
Pentucket (2-8): 10 17 9 14 — 50
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 42, Amesbury 23
Pentucket (42): Cacciapuoti 1-0-3, Conover 1-0-2, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Maurer 1-0-2, DiBurro 0-0-0, Dube 1-1-4, Bellacqua 1-0-2, Riley 0-0-0, Mickelson 0-0-0, Reading 5-0-10, Currie 3-3-9, Cleveland 3-0-8, Lopata 1-0-2.
Amesbury (23): M. Hallinan 1-1-4, Sullivan 2-0-5, Catarius 0-0-0, DeLong 1-0-3, A. Hallinan 0-0-0, Pettet 0-0-0, Dollas 0-0-0, Redford 2-2-6, McAndrews 1-0-3, Kimball 1-0-2.
3-pointers: P — Cleveland 2, Cacciapuoti, Dube; A — M. Hallinan, Sullivan, DeLong, McAndrews
Pentucket (9-1): 11 13 9 9 — 42
Amesbury (7-3): 3 7 4 9 — 23
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton 3, North Reading 2
North Reading: 1 1 0 — 2
Triton (8-1-1): 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: Ben Rennick, Cael Kohan, James Tatro
