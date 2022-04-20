Wednesday, April 20 highlights
Baseball
Amesbury 12, Manchester 10
Amesbury (12): Harring 2b 4-2-3, Cucinotta ss 5-2-3, Scialdone rf 1-3-1, Kimball p 3-2-2, Donovan 1b 4-0-2, L. Arsenault 3b 4-4-1, W. Arsenault c 4-1-3, Stanley cf 3-0-0, Ishihara rf 2-0-0, Burnham ph 1-0-0, Bartniski ph 1-0-1. Totals 32-12-16
RBI: Harring 3, Kimball 3, Scialdone 2, Cucinotta, L. Arsenault, W. Arsenault
WP: Kimball
Manchester: 3 1 0 1 1 0 4 — 10
Amesbury (4-1): 2 2 0 4 0 4 0 — 12
Newburyport 3, Lynnfield 1
Newburyport (3): Sullivan cf 1-0-0, Stick 2b 3-0-0, Stallard ss 2-1-1, Tahnk 3b 3-0-0, Puleo lf 2-1-1, Fehlner p 3-0-0, Ford 1b 3-0-0, Walsh rf 3-1-1, Cowles c 3-0-2. Totals 23-3-5
RBI: Stallard, Puleo
WP: Fehlner
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Newburyport (4-2): 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 — 3
Boys Lacrosse
Triton 12, Bishop Fenwick 5
Goals: Jared Leonard 5, Thomas Cahill 3, Seamus Cahill 2, Dylan Slimack, JP Trojan
Assists: Sean Twomey 3, T. Cahill 2, Braeden McDonald 2, Trojan 2, S. Cahill, Charlie Clare
Saves: Clare 4, Griffin Houlihan 4
Triton (5-2): 4 3 3 2 — 12
Bishop Fenwick: 0 2 1 2 — 5
Softball
Georgetown 16, Hamilton-Wenham 5
Georgetown (16): Mansfield ss 5-3-5, Dullea c 4-1-1, Grant p 5-1-2, Fair 1b 4-3-2, Ruggeiro cf 3-2-1, Riley 3b 3-4-1, Mariani lf 4-3-2, Figueroa 2b 4-1-0, Mitchell rf 4-0-0, Brown rf 2-0-0. Totals 37-16-14
RBI: Mansfield 3, Mariani 2, Dullea, Fair, Ruggeiro, Grant, Riley
HR: Mansfield
WP: Grant
Georgetown (1-6): 2 0 0 3 1 6 4 — 16
Hamilton-Wenham (0-7): 2 0 0 2 1 0 0 — 5
Pentucket 6, Lynnfield 0
Pentucket (6): Griffin cf 2-2-1, Agocs c 4-1-3, Mitchell 2b 4-1-2, Lopata 3b 4-0-0, Murphy ss 4-1-1, Pichette 1b 3-0-1, Hamel lf 3-1-1, Stock dp 3-1-2, Daley rf 2-0-2, Bickford rf 1-0-0. Totals 30-6-11
RBI: Mitchell 2, Griffin, Murphy, Pichette
WP: LeBel
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (2-3): 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 — 6
Boys Track and Field
Amesbury 77, Pentucket 64
Area winners:
Pole vault: Brandon Lee (P) 9-6; Shot put: Jadriel Laracuente (A) 38-5.5; Discus: Laracuente (A) 115-7; Javelin: Henry O’Neill (A) 122-6; Long jump: Brandon Lee (P) 20-9; Triple jump: Jackson Neumann (P) 41-10; High jump: Braeden Roche (P) 5-2; 110 hurdles: Jacob Malburg (A) 20.45; 100 meters: Kade Dennis 12.1; Mile: Othmane Missaoui (A) 5:03.03; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Joel Spaulding, Dennis, Lee, Yanni Kakouris) 45.5; 400: Zach Rome (A) 54.91; 400 hurdles: Dorian Willerson (A) 69.5; 800: Missaoui (A) 2:20.6; 200: Kakouris (P) 23.5; 2-mile: Andre Bailin (A) 11:23.2; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Zach Haynes, Roche, Sam Attwood, Matt Beaulieu) 3:59.3
Records: Amesbury 2-2, Pentucket 1-2
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket 111, Amesbury 32
Area winners:
Pole vault: Mary MacDonald (P) 7-0; Shot put: Riley Bucco (P) 29-6; Discus: Summer Goodwin (P) 72-10; Javelin: Meagan McAndrews (A) 86-6; Long jump: Emily Rubio (P) 17-5; Triple jump: Emily Bethmann (P) 32-11; High jump: E. Rubio (P) 5-0; 100 hurdles: McAndrews (A) 17.66; 100 meters: Reese Gallant (P) 13.1; Mile: Kaylie Dalgar (P) 5:51.8; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Wynter Smith, Delaney Meagher, Lia Goodwin, Gallant) 53.9; 400: Lia Alsup (P) 66.4; 400 hurdles: E. Rubio (P) 67.4; 800: Phoebe Rubio (P) 2:31.57; 200: Morgan Trout (P) 29.1; 2-mile: Riley Hamel (P) 13:22.7; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Brianna Whyman, Libby Murphy, Alsup, P. Rubio) 4:41.2
Records: Amesbury 0-4, Pentucket 3-0
