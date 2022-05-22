Friday, May 20 highlights
Baseball
Georgetown 9, Essex Tech 2
Georgetown (9): Gilbo lf 3-1-0, C. Lucido cf 4-1-0, Girouard 1b/3b 4-1-4, Encarnacion pr 0-1-0, J. Lucido ss/p 4-1-2, Lee p/dh 4-0-1, Popielski pr 0-1-0, Ruth rf 4-2-1, Thompson 3b/p/ss 4-1-2, Giguere 2b 2-0-1, Gilstein c 2-0-2, Gioia cr 0-0-0, Z. Gilmore p/1b 0-0-0. Totals 31-9-13
RBI: Thompson 3, Lee 2, Gilstein 2, Girouard, J. Lucido
WP: Z. Gilmore (2-4)
Essex Tech: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Georgetown (8-8): 1 0 0 2 3 3 0 — 9
Pentucket 5, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Pentucket (5): Dwight 1b 4-0-0, Roberts ss 4-0-1, Kamuda cf 3-2-1, Hunt p 4-0-1, Ventola 1b 4-1-1, Davis 3b 3-1-2, Ligols rf 3-1-0 Inger cf 3-0-1, Winter lf 3-0-1. Totals 31-5-8
RBI: Kamuda, Davis, Winter
WP: Hunt
Records: Pentucket 9-7, Hamilton-Wenham 10-8
Boys Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Amesbury 3
Goals: Brady Cooper 2, Ian Pelletier
Records: Amesbury 1-13
Pentucket 7, Triton 6
Goals: P — Ben Turpin 4, Joe Turpin 2, Evan Napolitano; T — Jared Leonard 2, JP Trojan 2, Thomas Cahill, Gavin Colby
Assists: P — B. Turpin 2, Liam Sullivan 2, J. Turpin, Logan Durocher; T — Leonard 2, Trojan, Dylan Slimack, Dylan Angelopolus, Colby
Saves: P — Cam Smith 15; T — Griffin Houlihan 6
Triton (9-8): 1 3 1 1 — 6
Pentucket (12-4): 1 1 3 2 — 7
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket 14, Triton 9
Goals: P — Audrey Conover 4, Lana Mickelson 3, Cat Colvin 3, Ella Palmer 2, Kate Conover 2
Assists: P — Mickelson 2, Colvin 2, Charlene Basque 2, Sydney Trout 2, Ashley Gagnon, Palmer, K. Conover
Saves: P — Jocelynn Alcantara 5
Pentucket (7-4): 9 5 — 14
Triton (7-9): 3 6 — 9
Softball
Georgetown 14, Mystic Valley 2
Georgetown (14): Mansfield ss 3-0-0, Olson ph 0-0-0, Grant 2b 2-1-1, Sanderson ph 1-0-0, Fair 1b 3-0-0, Dullea c 3-1-2, Robunson ph 0-0-0, Ruggeiro rf 1-4-1, Halmen cf 1-3-0, Riley p 1-2-0, Figueroa 3b 1-2-0, Mariani lf 1-1-1, Mitchell ph 1-0-0. Totals 17-14-5
RBI: Riley 2, Mariani 2, Halmen, Mitchell, Sanderson
WP: Riley
Mystic Valley (10-4): 1 0 0 1 0 — 2
Georgetown (4-11): 0 2 7 4 1 — 14
Newburyport 16, Ipswich 4
Newburyport (16): Morrissey cf 4-2-2, Bolcome lf 3-1-0, Meleedy p 4-4-4, Keefe ss 3-2-2, LaVallee 3b 4-1-2, Habib c 2-0-2, McLeod 2b 3-2-1, Dowell rf 3-1-1, Skibbee 1b 3-2-2. Totals 29-16-16
RBI: Meleedy 3, LaVallee 3, Habib 2, Bolcome 2, Dowell 2, Morrissey, Keefe, Skibbee
WP: Meleedy
Ipswich (6-10): 0 3 0 1 0 — 4
Newburyport (8-8): 2 6 3 5 0 — 16
Pentucket 10, Hamilton-Wenham 5
Pentucket (10): Bickford cf 4-1-1, Murphy ss 4-1-2, Mitchel 2b 4-1-2, Hamel lf 1-0-0, Stock dp 4-0-1, Agocs c 4-1-1, Lopata 3b 4-2-2, LaCroix rf 3-2-1, Pichette 1b 3-1-0. Totals 31-10-10
RBI: Mitchel 3, Murphy 2, Agocs, Lopata, LaCroix
WP: LeBel
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 — 5
Pentucket (6-8): 1 2 7 0 0 0 0 — 10
Boys Tennis
Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 0
Pentucet highlights:
Doubles: 1. Aidan Davey/Cashman Smith (0-6, 3-6)
Records: Pentucket 2-9
Girls Tennis
Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 0
Pentucket highlights:
Doubles: 2. Leah Farris/Kate Gerish (5-7, 5-7)
Saturday, May 21 highlights
Baseball
Georgetown 4, Hamilton-Wenham 2
Georgetown (4): Gilbo cf/lf 3-0-0, C. Lucido p/cf 4-2-2, Girouard 1b/p 4-0-3, Encarnacion cr 0-0-0, J. Lucido ss 4-1-1, Ruth rf 3-0-0, Thompson 3b 2-0-0, Sarge dh 2-0-0, Z. Gilmore 1b 0-0-0, Giguere 2b 1-0-0, Gilstein c 3-1-1, Gioia lf 0-0-0. Totals 29-4-6
RBI: C. Lucido, J. Lucido
HR: C. Lucido
WP: Girouard
Georgetown (9-8): 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 — 4
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 2
Boys Tennis
Manchester 4, Newburyport 1
Newburyport winners:
Doubles: 2. James Scali/Finn Sullivan (6-4, 7-6)
Records: Newburyport 4-4
