Saturday, Jan. 8 highlights
Boys Basketball
Triton 57, Lynnfield 38
Triton (57): Wilkinson 6-4-17, G. Dupuis 3-0-6, Tate 5-2-12, N. Dupuis 2-2-6, Leonard 0-0-0, O’Leary 0-0-0, Mead 0-0-0, Prendergast 4-1-9, Story 1-1-3, Abt 0-0-0, Ciaramitaro 1-1-4. Totals 22-11-57
3-pointers: Wilkinson, Ciaramitaro
Triton (3-3): 11 15 14 17 — 57
Lynnfield (1-5): 11 18 1 8 — 38
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton 4, Amesbury 3
Goals: T — Josh Hersey, Braeden McDonald, Connor Rumph, Quinn Fidler
Assists: T — Cam Murray 2, Andrew Johnson, Luke Sullivan, Rumph
Saves: T — Evan Piscatelli
Sunday, Jan. 9 highlights
Girls Basketball
Amesbury 61, Hamilton-Wenham 36
Amesbury (61): Catarius 1-0-3, DeLong 5-2-13, A. Hallinan 10-4-25, Dollas 0-0-0, Bolth 0-0-0, Redford 2-5-10, Marden 1-0-2, Kimball 4-0-8.
3-pointers: Catarius, DeLong, A. Hallinan, Redford
Hamilton-Wenham: 9 10 7 10 — 36
Amesbury (6-1): 15 13 15 18 — 61
