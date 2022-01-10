Saturday, Jan. 8 highlights

Boys Basketball

Triton 57, Lynnfield 38

Triton (57): Wilkinson 6-4-17, G. Dupuis 3-0-6, Tate 5-2-12, N. Dupuis 2-2-6, Leonard 0-0-0, O’Leary 0-0-0, Mead 0-0-0, Prendergast 4-1-9, Story 1-1-3, Abt 0-0-0, Ciaramitaro 1-1-4. Totals 22-11-57

3-pointers: Wilkinson, Ciaramitaro

Triton (3-3): 11 15 14 17 — 57

Lynnfield (1-5): 11 18 1 8 — 38

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton 4, Amesbury 3

Goals: T — Josh Hersey, Braeden McDonald, Connor Rumph, Quinn Fidler

Assists: T — Cam Murray 2, Andrew Johnson, Luke Sullivan, Rumph

Saves: T — Evan Piscatelli

Sunday, Jan. 9 highlights

Girls Basketball

Amesbury 61, Hamilton-Wenham 36

Amesbury (61): Catarius 1-0-3, DeLong 5-2-13, A. Hallinan 10-4-25, Dollas 0-0-0, Bolth 0-0-0, Redford 2-5-10, Marden 1-0-2, Kimball 4-0-8.

3-pointers: Catarius, DeLong, A. Hallinan, Redford

Hamilton-Wenham: 9 10 7 10 — 36

Amesbury (6-1): 15 13 15 18 — 61

