Friday, April 22 highlights
Baseball
Georgetown 13, Mystic Valley 1
Georgetown (7): Gilbo cf 5-2-1, C. Lucido p/lf 5-3-4, Girouard 1b/dh 5-2-2, Lee dh/1b 4-1-4, J. Lucido ss 3-0-1, Gioia lf/p 3-0-0, Ryan ph 2-0-1, Thompson 3b 3-1-2, Popielski ph 1-0-1, Willis 2b 2-1-1, T. Gilmore ph/2b 2-1-0, Gilstein c 3-1-1, Z. Gilmore cr 0-0-0, Sarge c 0-0-0. Totals 38-13-18
RBI: C. Lucido 4, Girouard 3, Lee 3, Ryan, Gilbo, Thompson, J. Lucido
HR: Thompson
WP: C. Lucido;
Georgetown (3-3): 2 1 0 4 0 0 6 — 13
Mystic Valley: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Newburyport 15, Essex Tech 5
Newburyport (15): Sullivan rf 1-1-0, Walsh p 0-1-0, Stick 2b 4-3-4, Stallard ss 4-1-1, Savage ss 1-0-0, Tahnk 3b 3-0-0, Puleo lf 3-1-1, Fehlner dh 3-2-2, Cowles c 3-2-2, Cook c 0-1-0, Ford 1b 3-2-2, Roberts cf 3-0-0, Lawton cf 1-3-1, Forrest p 0-0-0. Totals 29-15-14
RBI: Ford 3, Stick 3, Stallard 2, Cowles 2, Walsh, Tanhk, Fehlner, Savage
WP: Forrest (2-1);
Essex Tech: 0 0 2 0 2 1 — 5
Newburyport (5-2): 7 2 1 0 1 4 — 15
Girls Lacrosse
Triton 17, Georgetown 14
Goals: T — Chloe Conners 7, Kate Trojan 4, Brooke Nangle 3, Ashley Silva 3; G — Mary Surette 6, Molly Giguere 3, Melania Molis 2, Alexis Sheahan 2, Samantha McClure
Assists: T — Trojan 5, Conners 2, Silva 2, Kayla Harrington
Saves: T — Julia Price 8; G Alex Solopoulos — 16
Records: Georgetown 2-4, Triton 3-3
Softball
Triton 14, Cambridge 2
Triton (14): Jacques 2b 3-2-3, Oldoni cf 5-2-3, Story ss 4-2-3, Johnson rf 4-2-3, Colburn 1b 3-0-1, McManus pr 0-1-0, Harris c 3-1-1, January cr 0-0-0, Penniman p 4-2-2, Haley 3b 4-2-3, Guisto lf 4-1-1. Totals 34-14-20
RBI: Oldoni 3, Story 2, Penniman 2, Haley 2, Johnson, Colburn, Guisto
WP: Penniman;
Triton (7-2): 0 0 10 1 0 3 — 14
Cambridge: 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Georgetown 17, Mystic Valley 12
Georgetown (17): Mansfield ss 4-4-2, Dullea c 4-1-2, Grant p/3b 5-3-2, Fair 1b 5-3-2, Ruggeiro cf 4-1-1, Mitchell rf 4-0-0, Riley 3b/p 5-0-0, Mariani lf 4-3-2, Figueroa 2b 5-3-2. Totals 40-17-13
RBI: Fair 2, Mansfield, Grant, Ruggeiro
HR: Ruggeiro
WP: Riley;
Georgetown (2-6): 4 0 3 2 0 2 6 — 17
Mystic Valley (3-2): 1 1 3 3 0 3 1 — 12
Triton 13, Cambridge 7
WP: Mallory Johnson;
Cambridge: 1 0 1 0 4 0 1 — 7
Triton (6-1): 7 0 0 4 2 0 0 — 13
Boys Track and Field
North Reading 94, Triton 51
Triton winners:
Triple jump: Parker Burns; High jump: Shea McLaughlin; Mile: John Sayles; 800: Griffin White; 200: Burns;
Records: Triton 3-1
Newburyport 114, Hamilton-Wenham 27
Newburyport winners: Pole vault: Dan Kolman; Shot put: Eamonn Sullivan; Discus: E. Sullivan; Javelin: Nolan Ellrott; Long jump: Caelen Twichell; Triple jump: Alex Rully; High jump: Grayson Fowler; 110 hurdles: Evan Armano; 100 meters: Zach Rosa; Mile: Matt Murray; 4x100 relay: Newburyport (Rosa, Leanna, Ryan Azzi, Adam Bovee); 400: Twichell; 400 hurdles: Armano; 200: Tarek Leanna; 2-mile: Aidan Hoidal-Bui;
MSTCA Multi-Meet
Boys Pentathlon: 2. Alex Bishop (Pentucket) 2,732 points
Girls Track and Field
North Reading 90, Triton 54
Triton winners:
Triple jump: Teagan Wilson; 100 hurdles: Julia Beauvais; Mile: Ava Burl; 800: Robin Sanger; 200: Aleyo Amasa-Titus; 2-mile: Ella Visconti and Erin Wallwork; 4x400 relay: Triton (Sophia Lesinski, Arianna Basile, Janet Amasa-Titus, Wallwork)
Records: Triton 3-1
Newburyport 85, Hamilton-Wenham 27
Newburyport winners:
Pole vault: Maria Mutis; Shot put: Caity Rooney; Discus: Laney Schwab; Javelin: Devin Stroope; High jump: Rooney; 100 hurdles: Molly Webster; Mile: Blake Parker; 400: Stroope; 400 hurdles: Tuala Sullivan; 800: Blake Parker; 200: Stroope; 4x400 relay: Newburyport (Parker, Rooney, Audrey Hoover, Emma Cowles)
MSTCA Multi-Meet
Heptathlon results:
1. Emily Rubio (Pentucket) 4,034 points; 5. Wynter Smith (Pentucket) 2,982 points
Saturday, April 23 highlights
Baseball
Triton 11, Essex Tech 1
Triton (11): Watson cf 3-2-1, Lindholm cf 1-0-0, Lennon lf 3-0-1, Abt ss 3-1-2, Gardella 2b 1-0-0, Egan dh 3-1-2, Johnson c 2-1-1, Pearson c 1-0-0, G. Dupuis p/3b 2-1-0, Piscitelli ph 1-0-0, N. Dupuis 1b 2-3-1, O’Connell ph 1-0-1, Godfrey rf 4-2-3, Rumph 2b/ss 2-0-1. Totals 29-11-13
RBI: Lennon 2, Egan 2, Gardella, Johnson, N. Dupuis, Godfrey, Rumph
WP: G. Dupuis (1-2);
Triton (3-3): 1 1 7 0 2 0 1 — 1
Essex Tech: 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Softball
Newburyport 6, Whittier 1
Whittier (1): Noury ss 4-1-2, Santamassino rf 4-0-0, Bioren rf 4-0-2, Graham p 2-0-0, Habib 3b 3-0-1, Ouellette c 3-0-0, Valera cf 2-0-0, Rousseay 2b 3-0-1, Tavares lf 2-0-0, Nadeau ph 2-0-0
RBI: Habib
WP: Meeley; LP: Graham
Whittier: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Newburyport: 1 0 0 3 2 0 0 — 6
