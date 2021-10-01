Thursday, Sept. 30 highlights
Field Hockey
Pentucket 1, Ipswich 0
Goals: Lana Mickelson
Assists: Meg Freiermuth
Saves: Charlene Basque 4
Pentucket (7-1): 01 1
Ipswich: 00 0
Amesbury 1, Newburyport 1
Goals: N -- Lilly Ragusa; A -- Meagan McAndrews
Assists: N -- Blake Parker; A -- Ana Tomkiewicz
Saves: A -- Nuala Arsenault 6
Newburyport (1-6-2): 01 1
Amesbury (1-4-2): 01 1
Golf
Pentucket 81, Hamilton-Wenham 98
Pentucket leaders: Ava Spencer 22, Nick Kutcher 18
Records: Pentucket 1-7
Rockport 145, Triton 133
Triton leaders: Rick Gardella 27, Connor Houlihan 25, Braeden McDonald 24, Quinn Fidler 24
Records: Triton 8-2
Boys Soccer
Manchester 7, Triton 0
Triton (1-8-0): 00 0
Manchester: 43 7
Girls Soccer
Newburyport 3, Amesbury 0
Goals: Isabella Rosa, Alexis Greenblott, Molly Webster
Assists: Greenblott, Caroline Wahl
Saves: N -- Gabby Loughran 1
Amesbury: 00 0
Newburyport (7-1-2): 21 3
Girls Volleyball
North Reading 3, Pentucket 0
Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 5, Jillian Sheehy 3
Service points (aces): Zahornasky (6), Maizey King (4)
North Reading (2-5): 252525 3
Pentucket (1-7): 101823 0
