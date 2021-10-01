Brown

Amesbury’s Eyob Brown throws the ball in during Thursday’s game against Newburyport.

Thursday, Sept. 30 highlights

Field Hockey

Pentucket 1, Ipswich 0

Goals: Lana Mickelson

Assists: Meg Freiermuth

Saves: Charlene Basque 4

Pentucket (7-1): 01 1

Ipswich: 00 0

Amesbury 1, Newburyport 1

Goals: N -- Lilly Ragusa; A -- Meagan McAndrews

Assists: N -- Blake Parker; A -- Ana Tomkiewicz

Saves: A -- Nuala Arsenault 6

Newburyport (1-6-2): 01 1

Amesbury (1-4-2): 01 1

Golf

Pentucket 81, Hamilton-Wenham 98

Pentucket leaders: Ava Spencer 22, Nick Kutcher 18

Records: Pentucket 1-7

Rockport 145, Triton 133

Triton leaders: Rick Gardella 27, Connor Houlihan 25, Braeden McDonald 24, Quinn Fidler 24

Records: Triton 8-2

Boys Soccer

Manchester 7, Triton 0

Triton (1-8-0): 00 0

Manchester: 43 7

Girls Soccer

Newburyport 3, Amesbury 0

Goals: Isabella Rosa, Alexis Greenblott, Molly Webster

Assists: Greenblott, Caroline Wahl

Saves: N -- Gabby Loughran 1

Amesbury: 00 0

Newburyport (7-1-2): 21 3

Girls Volleyball

North Reading 3, Pentucket 0

Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 5, Jillian Sheehy 3

Service points (aces): Zahornasky (6), Maizey King (4)

North Reading (2-5): 252525 3

Pentucket (1-7): 101823 0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you