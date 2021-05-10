Monday, May 10
Boys Lacrosse
Triton 9, Pentucket 6
Goals: T — Jared Leonard 3, Carson Purcell 3, CJ Goldey 2, James Tatro; P — Henry Walsh 2, Liam Sullivan, Ben Turpin, Luke Dickson, Aidan Tierney
Assists: T — Thomas Cahill 2, Leonard 2, CJ Howland, Tatro, Purcell; Joe Turpin, Dickson
Saves: T — Jared Graf 21; P — Cam Smith 9
Pentucket (1-1): 1 2 0 3 — 6
Triton (1-1): 2 1 4 2 — 9
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket 26, Triton 14
Goals: P — Lana Mickelson 9, Audrey Conover 7, Greta Maurer 6, Abby Hurlburt 2, Sarah Graninger, Gabby Cloutier; T — Kate Trojan 5, Chloe Connors 5, Ashleigh Silva 4
Assists: P — Mickelson 3, Maurer, Hurlburt, Graninger; T — Connors 3, Trojan 2, Silva
Saves: P — Jocelyn Alcantara 5; P — Julia Price 10
Triton (0-2): 7 1 5 1 — 14
Pentucket (2-0): 10 5 3 8 — 26
Ipswich 11, Georgetown 3
Goals: Elle Schnieder, Mary Surette, Abby Stauss
Assists: Lyla Schneider, Stauss
Saves: Kayla Gibbs 12
Georgetown (0-1): 0 3 — 3
Ipswich: 9 2 — 11
Softball
Rockport 16, Georgetown 4
Georgetown (4): Mansfield ss 3-2-1, Mogavero p 2-2-1, Dullea c 3-0-2, Ruggeiro 2b 3-0-0 Caplin 1b 3-0-0, Halman 2-0-0, Skahan 3b 2-0-0, Allen rf 1-0-0, Sanderson rf 1-0-0, Stevens 1-0-0, Cooper lf 1-0-0, Mitchell lf 1-0-0, Stevens lf 0-0-0, Furlong 0-0-0. Totals: 23-4-4
RBI: Mansfield 2, Mogavero, Dullea
WP: Anderson; LP: Mogavero
Rockport (2-1): 3 0 4 4 0 0 5 — 16
Georgetown (0-2): 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 — 4
Lynnfield 8, Triton 6
Triton (6): Reiniger 2b 4-0-0, Oldoni cf 4-0-0, Story ss 2-0-1, M. Johnson p/1b 3-1-1, Harris c 3-1-2, Kiricoples rf 2-0-0, E. Johnson rf 0-0-0, Jaques 1b/3b 3-1-1, Romine 3b/p 3-2-2, Haley 3b 0-0-0, Indingaro lf 3-0-0.
RBI: Reiniger, Harris 2, Romine, Indingaro
WP: Ganter; LP: M. Johnson
Triton (1-2): 0 0 2 3 0 0 1 — 6
Lynnfield (1-1): 2 0 1 1 1 3 0 — 8
Newburyport 9, Pentucket 4
Newburyport (9): Morrissey 4-3-2, Keefe 3-3-2, Caponigro 3-0-1, Meleedy 3-3-1, Habib 4-0-4, Lavellee 3-0-0, Dowell 4-0-0, Skibbee 3-0-0, Duncan 3-0-1.
Pentucket (4): Latham 4-1-3, Agocs 4-0-1, Hamel cf 2-2-0, Sargent 3-0-2, Pichette 3-0-0, Stock 3-0-0, Mitchell 3-0-0, Lopata 3-0-0, Daley 2-0-0, Lacroix 1-1-1.
RBI: N — Keefe 2, Caponigro 3, Habib 4; P — Agocs, Sargent 2
WP: Meleedy; LP: Latham
Newburyport (2-0): 0 0 0 3 3 0 3 — 9
Pentucket (0-3): 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 — 4
Girls Tennis
Rockport 4, Amesbury 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Molly Amundsen 7-5, 6-1
Records: Amesbury 0-1
Pentucket 5, Triton 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Olivia Colby (P) 6-4, 6-3; 2. Parker Greason (P) 6-2, 6-0; 3. Liberty Jackson (P) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Anna Milne-Sophie Heussar (P) 6-1, 6-2; 2. Ava Spencer-Lindsay Whalen (P) 6-2, 6-0
Records: Pentucket 1-1, Triton 0-2
