Monday, Feb. 14 highlights
Boys Basketball
Manchester 59, Pentucket 45
Pentucket (45): Ligols 0-0-0, Lee 0-0-0, McDonald 0-0-0, Daly 7-3-19, Davis 0-0-0, Tedeschi 0-0-0, Hileman 0-0-0, Murphy 2-0-6, Condon 0-4-4, Tierney 1-0-2, Vuylsteke 3-0-8, Dwight 3-0-6. Totals 16-7-45
3-pointers: Daly 2, Murphy 2, Vuylsteke 2
Manchester (15-2): 8 16 13 22 — 59
Pentucket (7-10): 14 13 10 8 — 45
Triton 82, Stoneham 66
Triton (82): McHale 12-8-37, Wilkinson 6-1-15, G. Dupuis 5-0-13, Tate 4-4-13, N. Dupuis 1-0-2, Leonard 1-0-2, O’Leary 0-0-0, Mead 0-0-0, Prendergast 0-0-0, Story 0-0-0, Abt 0-0-0, Ciaramitaro 0-0-0. Totals 29-13-82
3-pointers: McHale 5, G. Dupuis 3, Wilkinson 2, Tate
Stoneham: 18 9 29 10 — 66
Triton (8-10): 17 21 21 23 — 82
Boys Ice Hockey
Dracut 4, Amesbury 0
Tuesday, Feb. 15 highlights
Girls Basketball
Newburyport 58, Haverhill 35
Haverhill (35): Phillips 15, Burdier 9 Spencer 5, Pena 5, Laffey 1. Totals 11-8-35
Newburyport (58): Turner 1-0-2, McElhinney 4-3-11, McDonald 0-0-0, Hopwood 0-0-0, Ward 1-5-7, Metzker 0-0-0, Seidel 1-0-2, Pavao 1-0-3, O. Foley 0-0-0, McCormick 0-0-0, E. Foley 12-7-31, Papatola 1-0-2. Totals 21-15-58
3-pointers: N Pavao; H Burdier 2, Phillips 1, Pena 1, Spencer 1
Haverhill (4-14): 11 4 13 7 — 35
Newburyport (15-2): 19 16 12 11 — 58
