Boys Soccer
Newburyport 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Goals: Max Gagnon, Henry Acton
Saves: Owen Tahnk
Hamilton-Wenham: 01 1
Newburyport (14-0-1): 11 2
Pentucket 2, Amesbury 1
Goals: Liam Sullivan, Alex Bishop
Saves: Tyler Correnti 3
Amesbury: 01 1
Pentucket (6-5-3): 02 2
Girls Soccer
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Newburyport 1
Goals: Deirdre McElhinney
Saves: Gabby Loughran 6
Newburyport (10-2-3): 10 1
Hamilton-Wenham: 10 1
Pentucket 3, Amesbury 2
Goals: P — Sabrina Campbell 2, Mollie Cahalane
Records: Pentucket 10-4-2, Amesbury 7-8
Girls Volleyball
Lynnfield 3, Newburyport 0
Kills: Sophia Messina 7, Ava Hartley 6
Service points (aces): Lauren Kolman (4)
Lynnfield: 252525 3
Newburyport (6-10): 231815 0
Georgetown 3, Pentucket 2
Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 13, Ava Synder 9, Jillian Sheehy 7
Assists: Katie Sutton 28
Service points (aces): Leigha Cignetti (6), Sheehy (3)
Georgetown: 2519202515 3
Pentucket (2-12): 152525198 2
Triton 3, North Reading 1
Kills: Mia Berardino 20
Blocks: Kendall Leibert 9
Assists: Molly Kimball 23
Digs: Trinity Cole 8, Kimball 5
North Reading: 25281720 1
Triton (9-7): 19252525 3
