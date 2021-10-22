CENTERPIECE

Sabrina Campbell, seen here earlier in the season, and Pentucket got a big win over Amesbury on Thursday.

 PAUL BILODEAU/Staff photo

Boys Soccer

Newburyport 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1

Goals: Max Gagnon, Henry Acton

Saves: Owen Tahnk

Hamilton-Wenham: 01 1

Newburyport (14-0-1): 11 2

Pentucket 2, Amesbury 1

Goals: Liam Sullivan, Alex Bishop

Saves: Tyler Correnti 3

Amesbury: 01 1

Pentucket (6-5-3): 02 2

Girls Soccer

Hamilton-Wenham 1, Newburyport 1

Goals: Deirdre McElhinney

Saves: Gabby Loughran 6

Newburyport (10-2-3): 10 1

Hamilton-Wenham: 10 1

Pentucket 3, Amesbury 2

Goals: P — Sabrina Campbell 2, Mollie Cahalane

Records: Pentucket 10-4-2, Amesbury 7-8

Girls Volleyball

Lynnfield 3, Newburyport 0

Kills: Sophia Messina 7, Ava Hartley 6

Service points (aces): Lauren Kolman (4)

Lynnfield: 252525 3

Newburyport (6-10): 231815 0

Georgetown 3, Pentucket 2

Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 13, Ava Synder 9, Jillian Sheehy 7

Assists: Katie Sutton 28

Service points (aces): Leigha Cignetti (6), Sheehy (3)

Georgetown: 2519202515 3

Pentucket (2-12): 152525198 2

Triton 3, North Reading 1

Kills: Mia Berardino 20

Blocks: Kendall Leibert 9

Assists: Molly Kimball 23

Digs: Trinity Cole 8, Kimball 5

North Reading: 25281720 1

Triton (9-7): 19252525 3

