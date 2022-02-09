Wednesday, Feb. 9 highlights
Boys Basketball
Triton 66, Saugus 53
Triton (66): McHale 10-6-31, Wilkinson 5-2-14, G. Dupuis 2-0-5, Tate 4-0-9, N. Dupuis 2-0-5, Leonard 0-0-0, Prendergast 1-0-2, Story 0-0-0, Mead 0-0-0, Abt 0-0-0. Totals 24-8-66
3-pointers: McHale 5, Wilkinson, Tate, N. Dupuis, G. Dupuis
Saugus: 14 8 19 12 — 53
Triton (7-9): 14 22 18 12 — 66
Georgetown 42, Ipswich 38
Georgetown (42): Lyon 6-7-19, J. Lucido 5-0-14, Walsh 2-0-4, C. Lucido 0-0-0, Torgerson 2-0-5, Alcantara 0-0-0, Giguere 0-0-0, Davies 0-0-0. Totals 15-7-42
3-pointers: J. Lucido 4, Torgerson
Georgetown (12-5): 9 18 6 9 — 42
Ipswich: 11 6 6 15 — 38
Newburyport 68, Lynnfield 48
Newburyport (68): Bovee 1-0-2, Acton 1-4-6, Scali 5-4-18, Sullivan 4-2-12, Thoreson 1-3-6, Gagnon 3-0-7, Brennan 4-5-13, Tahnk 2-0-4, Mendez-Heavilin 0-0-0, W. Walsh 0-0-0. Totals 21-18-68
3-pointers: Scali 4, Sullivan 2, Thoreson, Gagnon
Lynnfield (1-16): 15 10 17 6 — 48
Newburyport (11-4): 21 17 14 16 — 68
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 47, North Reading 27
Pentucket (47): A. Conover 2-0-4, Cacciapuotti 0-0-0, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 1-1-4, DiBurro 1-0-2, Dube 7-3-20, Bellacqua 2-3-7, Mickelson 3-2-8, King 0-0-0, Lopata 0-2-2. Totals 16-11-47
3-pointers: Dube 3, Thompson
North Reading: 6 5 8 8 — 27
Pentucket (13-3): 16 7 13 11 — 47
Amesbury 58, Manchester 38
Amesbury (58): M. Hallinan 1-0-2, Catarius 0-0-0, DeLong 4-0-8, A. Hallinan 9-0-18, Levasseur 0-0-0, Dollas 0-1-1, Bolth 1-0-2, Redford 7-4-22, Marden 1-0-3, Kimball 1-0-2, Gerrier 0-0-0. Totals 24-5-58
3-pointers: Redford 4, Marden
Manchester: 2 17 9 10 — 38
Amesbury (13-3): 23 19 10 6 — 58
Georgetown 33, Ipswich 24
Georgetown (33): Higgins 0-0-0, Massey 0-0-0, Skahan 0-0-0, Morrison 2-4-9, Thompson 0-0-0, Ziolkowski 3-3-11, Upite 0-0-0, Neilson 3-1-8, Buckley 0-0-0, Loewen 1-1-3, N. Marcelin 1-0-2. Totals 10-9-33
3-pointers: Ziolkowski 2, Morrison, Neilson
Ipswich: 9 9 0 6 — 24
Georgetown (8-11): 10 5 6 12 — 33
Boys Skiing
Payne takes 2nd
Meet Results: North Andover 87, Haverhill/Pentucket 48; North Andover 102, Newburyport 33; Masconomet 113, Newburyport 22; Masconomet 130, Manchester-Essex 5; Austin Prep 112, Manchester-Essex 23; Andover 98, Austin Prep 37; St. John’s Prep 126, Andover 9; St. John’s Prep 110, Haverhill/Pentucket 25
Winner and top local finishers: 1. Tim Haarmaan (SJP) 20.65; 2. Adam Payne (H/P) 20.81; 10. Henry Hartford (H/P) 22.30; 19. Paul Parachojuk (H/P) 23.10; 29. Tommy Lynch (N) 23.46; 46. Tyler Chorebanian (N) 24.66; 50. Nolan Smith (N) 24.98
Records: St. John’s Prep 14-0, North Andover 12-2, Andover 9-5, Masconomet 9-5, Austin Prep 5-9, Haverhill/Pentucket 4-10, Newburyport 3-11, Manchester-Essex 0-14
