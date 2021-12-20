Friday, Dec. 17 highlights
Boys Basketball
Pentucket 71, North Reading 65
Pentucket (71): Ligols 1-0-3, MacDonald 2-3-7, Daly 10-7-30, Davis 2-0-4, Hileman 0-0-0, Condon 7-5-22, Voylstere 1-0-3, Dwight 1-0-2. Totals 24-15-71
3-pointers: Daly 3, Condon 3, Voylstere, Ligols
Records: Pentucket 1-1
Georgetown 56, Ipswich 47
Georgetown (56): Lien 11, Torgersen 9, Walsh 8, J. Lucido 11, Rosario 3, Lyon 12.
3-pointers:
Ipswich: 10 10 17 10 — 47
Georgetown (3-0): 12 16 15 13 — 56
Newburyport 73, Lynnfield 51
Newburyport (73): Fehlner 7-3-19, Brown 2-2-7, Acton 3-0-7, Scali 2-0-6, Mendez-Heavilin 1-0-2, Sullivan 4-1-10, Thoreson 2-1-6, Gagnon 1-2-5, Spinney 0-2-2, Brennan 3-0-6, Bovee 1-1-3. Totals 26-12-73
3-pointers: Fehlner 2, Scali 2, Brown, Acton, Sullivan, Thoreson, Gagnon
Newburyport (1-0): 19 18 14 22 — 73
Lynnfield (0-2): 12 9 13 17 — 51
Georgetown 63, Tewksbury 46
Georgetown (63): C. Lucido 2, Lien 20, Van Galen 5, Torgersen 3, Walsh 4, J. Lucido 11, Rosario 3, Lyon 15
3-pointers: J. Lucido 3, Lien, Van Galen, Torgersen, Walsh, Rosario
Georgetown (2-0): 024 — 63
Tewksbury: 029 — 46
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 44, North Reading 24
Pentucket (44): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, A. Conover 2-1-5, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 4-0-8, K. Conover 0-0-0, Dalgar 0-0-0, DiBurro 4-0-11, Dube 0-0-0, Bellacqua 4-0-11, Mickelson 3-2-8, King 0-1-1. Totals 17-4-44
3-pointers: DiBurro 3, Bellacqua 3
Pentucket (2-1): 10 10 10 14 — 44
North Reading (0-2): 7 5 4 8 — 24
Amesbury 54, Manchester 34
Amesbury (54): M. Hallinan 5-3-13, Catarius 0-0-0, Mitchell 0-0-0, DeLong 4-2-11, A. Hallanin 2-1-5, Dollas 0-0-0, Bolth 0-0-0, Redford 6-4-18, Marden 0-0-0, Kimball 3-0-7. Totals 20-10-54
3-pointers: Redford 2, A. Hallinan, DeLong
Amesbury (2-0): 15 13 16 10 — 54
Manchester: 7 6 12 9 — 34
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton 4, Pentucket 0
Triton (1-0): 2 2 0 — 4
Pentucket (0-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Alex Pasquini 2, Cole Daniels, Callan Wardwell
Assists: Alex Monterio, Andrew Johnson, Tyler Egan, Braeden McDonald, Gavin Colby
Saves: T Wes Rollins; P Ben Guertin
Saturday, Dec. 18 highlights
Boys Ice Hockey
Lynnfield 4, Triton 3
Triton (1-2): 0 1 2 0 — 3
Lynnfield: 0 3 0 1 — 4
Goals: Mason Colby 2, Andrew Johnson
Assists: Kenny Madill, Jack Lindholm, Callan Wardwell
Saves: Gavin Marengi 40
Newburyport 0, St. Mary’s 0
St. Mary’s (2-0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (0-0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Jamie Brooks
Amesbury 8, Pentucket 2
Goals: P — Mike Doucette, Aaron Wirwicz
Saves: P — Ben Guertin 31
Girls Ice Hockey
Winthrop 1, Newburyport 0
Newburyport (2-1-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Winthrop: 0 1 0 — 1
Saves: Teagan Wilson 34
Wrestling
Big Red Invitational
Meet results: 4. Triton
Triton placers:
106: 4. Finnley Packer 2-2; 113: 4. Tori Orender 2-2; 138: 4. Jonah Tillman 2-2; 145: 3. Alexis Montes 4-1; 220: 1. Ashton Wonson 4-0; HVY: 3. Dylan Merrill 3-1
