Friday, Dec. 17 highlights

Boys Basketball

Pentucket 71, North Reading 65

Pentucket (71): Ligols 1-0-3, MacDonald 2-3-7, Daly 10-7-30, Davis 2-0-4, Hileman 0-0-0, Condon 7-5-22, Voylstere 1-0-3, Dwight 1-0-2. Totals 24-15-71

3-pointers: Daly 3, Condon 3, Voylstere, Ligols

Records: Pentucket 1-1

Georgetown 56, Ipswich 47

Georgetown (56): Lien 11, Torgersen 9, Walsh 8, J. Lucido 11, Rosario 3, Lyon 12.

3-pointers:

Ipswich: 10 10 17 10 — 47

Georgetown (3-0): 12 16 15 13 — 56

Newburyport 73, Lynnfield 51

Newburyport (73): Fehlner 7-3-19, Brown 2-2-7, Acton 3-0-7, Scali 2-0-6, Mendez-Heavilin 1-0-2, Sullivan 4-1-10, Thoreson 2-1-6, Gagnon 1-2-5, Spinney 0-2-2, Brennan 3-0-6, Bovee 1-1-3. Totals 26-12-73

3-pointers: Fehlner 2, Scali 2, Brown, Acton, Sullivan, Thoreson, Gagnon

Newburyport (1-0): 19 18 14 22 — 73

Lynnfield (0-2): 12 9 13 17 — 51

Georgetown 63, Tewksbury 46

Georgetown (63): C. Lucido 2, Lien 20, Van Galen 5, Torgersen 3, Walsh 4, J. Lucido 11, Rosario 3, Lyon 15

3-pointers: J. Lucido 3, Lien, Van Galen, Torgersen, Walsh, Rosario

Georgetown (2-0): 024 — 63

Tewksbury: 029 — 46

Girls Basketball

Pentucket 44, North Reading 24

Pentucket (44): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, A. Conover 2-1-5, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 4-0-8, K. Conover 0-0-0, Dalgar 0-0-0, DiBurro 4-0-11, Dube 0-0-0, Bellacqua 4-0-11, Mickelson 3-2-8, King 0-1-1. Totals 17-4-44

3-pointers: DiBurro 3, Bellacqua 3

Pentucket (2-1): 10 10 10 14 — 44

North Reading (0-2): 7 5 4 8 — 24

Amesbury 54, Manchester 34

Amesbury (54): M. Hallinan 5-3-13, Catarius 0-0-0, Mitchell 0-0-0, DeLong 4-2-11, A. Hallanin 2-1-5, Dollas 0-0-0, Bolth 0-0-0, Redford 6-4-18, Marden 0-0-0, Kimball 3-0-7. Totals 20-10-54

3-pointers: Redford 2, A. Hallinan, DeLong

Amesbury (2-0): 15 13 16 10 — 54

Manchester: 7 6 12 9 — 34

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton 4, Pentucket 0

Triton (1-0): 2 2 0 — 4

Pentucket (0-2): 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Alex Pasquini 2, Cole Daniels, Callan Wardwell

Assists: Alex Monterio, Andrew Johnson, Tyler Egan, Braeden McDonald, Gavin Colby

Saves: T Wes Rollins; P Ben Guertin

Saturday, Dec. 18 highlights

Boys Ice Hockey

Lynnfield 4, Triton 3

Triton (1-2): 0 1 2 0 — 3

Lynnfield: 0 3 0 1 — 4

Goals: Mason Colby 2, Andrew Johnson

Assists: Kenny Madill, Jack Lindholm, Callan Wardwell

Saves: Gavin Marengi 40

Newburyport 0, St. Mary’s 0

St. Mary’s (2-0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (0-0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0

Saves: Jamie Brooks

Amesbury 8, Pentucket 2

Goals: P — Mike Doucette, Aaron Wirwicz

Saves: P — Ben Guertin 31

Girls Ice Hockey

Winthrop 1, Newburyport 0

Newburyport (2-1-1): 0 0 0 — 0

Winthrop: 0 1 0 — 1

Saves: Teagan Wilson 34

Wrestling

Big Red Invitational

Meet results: 4. Triton

Triton placers:

106: 4. Finnley Packer 2-2; 113: 4. Tori Orender 2-2; 138: 4. Jonah Tillman 2-2; 145: 3. Alexis Montes 4-1; 220: 1. Ashton Wonson 4-0; HVY: 3. Dylan Merrill 3-1

Trending Video

Recommended for you